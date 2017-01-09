Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Patrick Clark goes on Twitter rant against rude fans

Patrick Clark has had a tough road to becoming a part of a WWE roster and it looks like he is beginning to get sick of it.

He took to Twitter and unloaded a salvo on fans about their behaviour at live events and what expectations the fans bring into the ring.

It’s been a long and winding road to the squared circle for Clark as he had to battle through WWE’s Tough Enough in season six and didn’t even win that season.

After much trying he has made it to the NXT roster and is looking to break into the big show through his considerable talent and drive.

Unfortunately for him, the company doesn’t seem to know what to do with him as he has had multiple different gimmicks and they can’t get one to stick it seems.

That might lead to some of the frustration that we see on display in this tweet.

The 21-year-old is right to chastise some fans for interrupting, but he doesn’t have the leeway to full on attack them like Kevin Owens or other well-established talent does.

Respect in wrestling, much like life, must be earned through experience and he will have to endure the crowds if he wants to get to the level of a WWE Superstar.

Crowds can suck, but they can also be turned to your side rather easily by winning and winning big.

WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown

