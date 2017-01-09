Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

The New York Giants crashed out of the playoffs on Sunday night after a 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and some are pinning the loss on Odell Beckham Jr's and several other Giants receivers boat trip in Miami during the week.

New York's defense may not have been able to handle the Pack, but the team's wide receivers didn't exactly give them a chance. The Giants have said the boat trip didn't have an impact on the team's performance, which might be the case, but you can't ignore the fact it might have been a distraction.

New England Patriots' Tom Brady has weighed in on the Giants boat trip situation, and he has downplayed it because he can relate, having done things in the past which he regrets as well.

The quarterback said on WEEI radio according to Fox Sports: "It’s a tricky situation. Players are off. Everyone decides what they want to do in their off time. When I was young, I did a lot of things when I look back I probably wish I wouldn’t have done — flying across country and things like that. It just wasn’t publicized."

Brady reflected on the times he went back home to California during his days off, but then he realized it was a mistake to do so and that he has learned from his past experiences.

“I was from California so when I had off time that’s where I went. Looking back, there was one time I was actually injured pretty good, and I decided to do it, and I landed, and then I stayed overnight, and then I realized I better fly back. I flew back the next morning because it wasn’t a very smart decision."

The two-time NFL MVP continued: "You’re younger, you don’t have all the experience that you have. I’m at a point where doing this as long as I have, I cherish the opportunity that I have, and I’m putting everything into it. I’ll have time at the end of the year to do things I need to do. But right now I have to focus on what my job is, and that’s to put everything I can into this week.”

Brady is bound to be in full game mode this week ahead of the Patriots divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans and not taking boat trips to Miami or flying home to California. He did recently join Instagram but that's probably the most exciting off-the-field activity he'll do until his season is over.

It's a lesson he has learned over time, and it's a lesson Beckham will have to learn now if he has any ambitions of matching the Patriots star's 31 appearances in the playoffs over the duration of his career.

