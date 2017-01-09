Michy Batshuayi joined Chelsea from Marseille last summer with an exciting reputation and a pretty hefty price tag.

It required £33 million to convince the Ligue 1 side to part ways with their prized asset and almost six months into his Stamford Bridge career, Blues fans have seen little return on that investment.

The forward has made 12 league appearances so far this campaign, most of which have been brief cameos off the bench, and is well behind the Premier League's top scorer Diego Costa in Antonio Conte's pecking order.

Only last week there were reports Batshuayi could be allowed to leave the club this month, with Fernando Llorente touted as a potential short-term replacement.

And things looked even bleaker when a few weeks ago, Costa was forced to miss the match against Bournemouth through suspension yet Conte opted to play Eden Hazard through the middle rather than his backup striker.

Nevertheless, Batshuayi was given a rare chance to impress by starting against Peterborough in Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash and he reminded everyone exactly what he is capable of.

In the video below, you can see his full highlights as the Belgian international scored his fourth goal of the campaign with a drilled effort just before half-time.

However, it wasn't just his goal that was so impressive but his general influence on proceedings.

Yes, it may have only been against a team from the third tier of English football but that might have been exactly the type of challenge Batshuayi required to get some confidence.

Article continues below

The way he continuously pinned the Peterborough centre-halves back to hold the ball up was exactly what the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Pedro needed to flourish.

But his pace meant that he was also always available to play the ball over the top too. That double threat will give defenders of any quality plenty to think about.

Article continues below

It was almost a very Diego Costa-esque performance, which makes it even more surprising he wasn't given the nod against Bournemouth.

If any Chelsea fans are still having some doubts, you only need to look at his goals from the 2015/16 season - see below - to get the full picture on what he is actually capable of.

The 23-year-old can score all types of goals - saying he is just a pace demon who can beat the offside trap would be doing him an injustice.

The former Marseille forward is one of those players to possess a natural instinct of knowing exactly where to be based on the position of the ball.

You will notice that many of his 23 strikes from last term are a result of a cross being delivered from a wide area - that is no accident.

Batshuayi is able to detect where the ball is likely to go and get into a position where he can wreak havoc, a style Chelsea should implement more to get the best out of him.

Even the best players in the world can struggle to make an impact in matches when given just 10 minutes off the bench and the factor Batshuayi is still adjusting to a new league must also be taken into consideration.

With Costa playing so well right now, there's no doubt Batshuayi will have to remain patient for his chance.

But there is a real gem of player there and Chelsea would be wise to avoid another Kevin De Bruyne or Juan Cuadrado scenario by letting their talented backup forward slip through their fingers before even a season has passed.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms