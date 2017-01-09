The Houston Rockets were dysfunctional last season - that much is undeniable. James Harden, Dwight Howard and company struggled their way to a 41-41 record and were blown out of the playoffs in five games by the Golden State Warriors.

However, this season has been a different story. Currently, the Rockets are riding an eight-game winning streak and sport a 30-9 record, only 2.5 games behind the Warriors for the top spot in the Western Conference.

So, what's changed for Houston this year? Of course, any conversation about the Rockets' success must start with Harden, who is having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 28.2 points, 11.8 assists and 8.2 rebounds to lead the team in all three categories.

On Sunday night, Harden put together one of his best performances in a 129-122 win in Toronto over the Raptors (the highlights of which can be seen above), scoring 40 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists for his 10th triple-double of the season.

It was the second time he's eclipsed the 40-point mark in a triple-double this season, joining Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan as the only players ever to do it multiple times in a single year. Check out the highlights of Harden's night below:

Harden is on a short list of MVP candidates based on his play so far and will need to continue that pace if the Rockets are going to keep having success. However, he's not doing it all by himself.

Eric Gordon has been awesome

Harden obviously can't do everything by himself, so he has some help from his Rocket teammates.

One of those complementary players is guard Eric Gordon, who is in his first season with the Rockets after spending five years in New Orleans.

Gordon has been a lethal three-point shooter so far this year, averaging 3.7 makes from beyond the arc and 17.8 points per game coming off the bench.

Having Gordon spacing the floor gives Harden more room to operate and also helps him boost his assist totals since he can drive the lane and then kick it out to an open Gordon, who is making 41.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

Dwight Howard is gone

Dwight Howard and James Harden simply didn't work together very well last season, causing dysfunction throughout the entire Rockets' organization.

However, that doesn't mean Howard is a bad player - in fact, he's experiencing a resurgence in Atlanta, averaging 14 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

He just didn't complement Harden's skill set, as Harden prefers to have a clear lane to work with when he takes the ball to the hole. Having Howard clogging things up down low hurt Harden's game.

Clint Capela has manned the center position for most of the season for the Rockets, and isn't exactly an outside shooting threat, but he doesn't demand the ball offensively like Howard did, so he fits into Houston's scheme better.

Whether or not Harden and the Rockets can keep up their fast start to the season remains to be seen, but for now, they're looking like a team to be reckoned with in the Western Conference.

Houston returns to the court on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets, looking to extend its winning streak to nine games.