With little time remaining in the first half, Aaron Rodgers threw a 42-yard hail mary which Randall Cobb caught in the endzone for a touchdown, giving the Green Bay Packers a 14-6 lead ahead of the New York Giants in their wildcard round playoff game.

It was the third time the Packers quarterback had completed a hail mary throw within the space of two seasons. He had thrown one hail mary successfully against the Detroit Lions during week 13 of the 2015 season which has since been called The Miracle in Motown, and another against the Arizona Cardinals in the divisional round of the playoffs to send the game into overtime.

Although Green Bay did go on to lose that game against the NFC West side in overtime, the Cardinals remember the moment when Rodgers connected with Jeff Janis with zero time remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game 20-20.

They were watching him play on Sunday too, and it appears as though they were having flashbacks of that game.

As they watched the two-time NFL MVP throw the ball downfield for a hail mary vs Giants for a touchdown, the Cardinals tweeted out: "Seen that before."

And if you need a gentle reminder of what that play they have seen before was, here it is.

Rodgers' performance against New York on Sunday of 25-of-40 attempts completed for 362 yards and four touchdowns only further enhances his bid to become the NFL MVP for the third time in his career.

He could take one step closer to making the award his own if he is able to defeat the Dallas Cowboys next week in the divisional round, especially if he was to say, I don't know, complete another hail mary...

