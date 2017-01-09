In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Aaron Rodgers.

Arizona Cardinals tweet hilarious response to Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With little time remaining in the first half, Aaron Rodgers threw a 42-yard hail mary which Randall Cobb caught in the endzone for a touchdown, giving the Green Bay Packers a 14-6 lead ahead of the New York Giants in their wildcard round playoff game.

It was the third time the Packers quarterback had completed a hail mary throw within the space of two seasons. He had thrown one hail mary successfully against the Detroit Lions during week 13 of the 2015 season which has since been called The Miracle in Motown, and another against the Arizona Cardinals in the divisional round of the playoffs to send the game into overtime.

Although Green Bay did go on to lose that game against the NFC West side in overtime, the Cardinals remember the moment when Rodgers connected with Jeff Janis with zero time remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game 20-20.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

They were watching him play on Sunday too, and it appears as though they were having flashbacks of that game.

As they watched the two-time NFL MVP throw the ball downfield for a hail mary vs Giants for a touchdown, the Cardinals tweeted out: "Seen that before."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

What Odell Beckham Jr did outside locker room after Giants' playoff defeat

What Odell Beckham Jr did outside locker room after Giants' playoff defeat

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

The real reason Enzo Amore is in a wheelchair in current feud

The real reason Enzo Amore is in a wheelchair in current feud

Young WWE star unloads in massive rant on Twitter

Young WWE star unloads in massive rant on Twitter

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Christmas present to his wife is absolute classic Zlatan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Christmas present to his wife is absolute classic Zlatan

Watch: People think Luis Suarez deserved red card for this moment v Villarreal

Watch: People think Luis Suarez deserved red card for this moment v Villarreal

And if you need a gentle reminder of what that play they have seen before was, here it is.

Rodgers' performance against New York on Sunday of 25-of-40 attempts completed for 362 yards and four touchdowns only further enhances his bid to become the NFL MVP for the third time in his career.

He could take one step closer to making the award his own if he is able to defeat the Dallas Cowboys next week in the divisional round, especially if he was to say, I don't know, complete another hail mary...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
New York Giants
Green Bay Packers
NFL Playoffs
Arizona Cardinals
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again