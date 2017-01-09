Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Ronaldo and Bale.

The FIFA FIFPro World XI has been revealed

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The inaugural FIFA ‘The Best’ award ceremony has taken place in Zurich this afternoon and the winners for numerous awards have been announced.

While Cristiano Ronaldo, as expected, will pick up the men’s best player award, the biggest talking point was probably the FIFPro World XI.

Each year, the World XI is revealed and there will always be football fans that disagree with the line-up. That is bound to be the case once again this year after numerous star names were left out of the team.

Article continues below

This year, it was Antoine Griezmann, Neymar and Gianluigi Buffon that may feel hard done by at not being included.

Meanwhile, there’s not a single player from the Premier League with La Liga boasting nine players, one coming from the Bundesliga and another one from Serie A.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

What Odell Beckham Jr did outside locker room after Giants' playoff defeat

What Odell Beckham Jr did outside locker room after Giants' playoff defeat

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

The real reason Enzo Amore is in a wheelchair in current feud

The real reason Enzo Amore is in a wheelchair in current feud

Young WWE star unloads in massive rant on Twitter

Young WWE star unloads in massive rant on Twitter

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Christmas present to his wife is absolute classic Zlatan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Christmas present to his wife is absolute classic Zlatan

Watch: People think Luis Suarez deserved red card for this moment v Villarreal

Watch: People think Luis Suarez deserved red card for this moment v Villarreal

Here is the official FIFPro World XI:

GK - Manuel Neuer | Bayern Munich

Buffon may feel hard done by, but Neuer gets the nod ahead of him. The German helped Bayern win another Bundesliga title in 2016 and is widely considered as the best goalkeeper in the world.

LB - Marcelo | Real Madrid

The Brazilian helped Madrid win the Champions League and established himself as one of the best left-backs in the modern day. He loves getting forward and is equally as competent defending.

RB - Dani Alves | Juventus

Alves helped Barcelona overcome both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to win the La Liga title. He moved to Juventus in the summer and is helping them as they sit top of Serie A.

Sevilla FC v Juventus - UEFA Champions League

CB - Gerard Pique | Barcelona

Pique led Barcelona to the La Liga title as he continued to establish himself as one of the best defenders in world football. Like Ramos, he couldn’t prevent his country from crashing out in the last-16 of Euro 2016.

 CB - Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid

Ramos couldn’t help Madrid win La Liga but a goal in the Champions League final helped his side win their 11th European Cup. This season, he’s chipped in with numerous vital goals, including in El Clasico.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-DEPORTIVO

MF - Toni Kroos | Real Madrid

Kroos is regarded as one of the best passers in European football and is instrumental in Madrid’s side at the moment. The German needs to add goals to his game if he wants to reach the next level but he’s only just turned 27 meaning he’s still got plenty of years at the top.

 MF - Luca Modric | Real Madrid

Kroos’ midfield partner is also included. The 31-year-old is still a joy to watch despite him reaching the end of his career. He helped his side to Champions League glory alongside Ramos and Kroos. 

MF - Andres Iniesta | Barcelona

Iniesta turns 33 at the end of the season but he still continues to dazzle us with his ability on the ball. He was brilliant for Barcelona last season and even impressed at Euro 2016 despite Spain’s struggles.

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

FW - Lionel Messi | Barcelona

He may have missed out on the Ballon d’Or but Messi had a pretty incredible 2016. He won La Liga with Barca and scored 59 goals in the calendar year - more than any other player in Europe.

FW - Luis Suarez | Barcelona

Suarez got the nod over Griezmann after his 59 goals in all competitions for Barcelona last season. An incredible 40 goals in 35 La Liga matches saw Luis Enrique's side win the league.

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

FW - Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid

The Champions League, the European Championship, the club World Cup and the Ballon d’Or. Not a bad year for Ronaldo.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Lionel Messi
UEFA Champions League
Football
Gareth Bale
Premier League
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again