The inaugural FIFA ‘The Best’ award ceremony has taken place in Zurich this afternoon and the winners for numerous awards have been announced.

While Cristiano Ronaldo, as expected, will pick up the men’s best player award, the biggest talking point was probably the FIFPro World XI.

Each year, the World XI is revealed and there will always be football fans that disagree with the line-up. That is bound to be the case once again this year after numerous star names were left out of the team.

This year, it was Antoine Griezmann, Neymar and Gianluigi Buffon that may feel hard done by at not being included.

Meanwhile, there’s not a single player from the Premier League with La Liga boasting nine players, one coming from the Bundesliga and another one from Serie A.

Here is the official FIFPro World XI:

GK - Manuel Neuer | Bayern Munich

Buffon may feel hard done by, but Neuer gets the nod ahead of him. The German helped Bayern win another Bundesliga title in 2016 and is widely considered as the best goalkeeper in the world.

LB - Marcelo | Real Madrid

The Brazilian helped Madrid win the Champions League and established himself as one of the best left-backs in the modern day. He loves getting forward and is equally as competent defending.

RB - Dani Alves | Juventus

Alves helped Barcelona overcome both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to win the La Liga title. He moved to Juventus in the summer and is helping them as they sit top of Serie A.

CB - Gerard Pique | Barcelona

Pique led Barcelona to the La Liga title as he continued to establish himself as one of the best defenders in world football. Like Ramos, he couldn’t prevent his country from crashing out in the last-16 of Euro 2016.

CB - Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid

Ramos couldn’t help Madrid win La Liga but a goal in the Champions League final helped his side win their 11th European Cup. This season, he’s chipped in with numerous vital goals, including in El Clasico.

MF - Toni Kroos | Real Madrid

Kroos is regarded as one of the best passers in European football and is instrumental in Madrid’s side at the moment. The German needs to add goals to his game if he wants to reach the next level but he’s only just turned 27 meaning he’s still got plenty of years at the top.

MF - Luca Modric | Real Madrid

Kroos’ midfield partner is also included. The 31-year-old is still a joy to watch despite him reaching the end of his career. He helped his side to Champions League glory alongside Ramos and Kroos.

MF - Andres Iniesta | Barcelona

Iniesta turns 33 at the end of the season but he still continues to dazzle us with his ability on the ball. He was brilliant for Barcelona last season and even impressed at Euro 2016 despite Spain’s struggles.

FW - Lionel Messi | Barcelona

He may have missed out on the Ballon d’Or but Messi had a pretty incredible 2016. He won La Liga with Barca and scored 59 goals in the calendar year - more than any other player in Europe.

FW - Luis Suarez | Barcelona

Suarez got the nod over Griezmann after his 59 goals in all competitions for Barcelona last season. An incredible 40 goals in 35 La Liga matches saw Luis Enrique's side win the league.

FW - Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid

The Champions League, the European Championship, the club World Cup and the Ballon d’Or. Not a bad year for Ronaldo.

