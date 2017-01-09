Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Oscar.

Watch: Oscar scores on debut for Shanghai SIPG in bizarre looking game

It hasn't taken Oscar long to settle down in the Chinese Super League...or at least that's what they're telling us.

Having made the £52million move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG at the start of the month, he became one of the best paid players in the world alongside fellow new arrival Carlos Tevez.

Despite the money flowing around the Chinese game at the moment, it's not too hard to expect Oscar to be one of the league's most commanding players given his pedigree and past, and it would seems that he's hit the ground running.

The Brazilian took part in a friendly for his new club during the early hours of Monday morning, where he found the back of the net to get off the mark at the first time of asking.

With the new CSL season starting in March, clubs all over the country are beginning to play friendlies in increase their sharpness, and Shanghai took on Saudi Arabian Premier League side Al Batin in Doha.

But while there is footage of his first goal, we must warn you that it's not of the highest quality. In fact, the word quality should be nowhere near this video's description.

Filmed by a member of Shanghai's staff, we can only assume that the cameraman hadn't been given the latest model on his most recent upgrade as it is barely possible to tell what is going on.

It may only be a pre-season friendly in a country away from China, but the standard, quality and attendance would suggest what everyone saying about him wasting his career is true.

A number of big European sides had been credited with an interest in his services before the move was announced, but the lure of big bucks out in China obviously proved too great for him to ignore.

He is not alone, though, he is joined at the club by Brazilian international colleague Hulk, as well as former Chelsea legend Ricardo Carvalho.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Oscar
Chelsea
Brazil Football
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League

