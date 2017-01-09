There appears to be very little doubt that Gianluigi Donnarumma is destined to greatness.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper has already played 50 matches for AC Milan in all competitions and has even earned two caps for Italy.

With Gianluigi Buffon turning 39 later this month, it doesn’t take a football expert to work out who the ideal candidate is to fill the massive void left by the legendary goalkeeper for the Italian national side.

But just how good is Donnarumma?

Well, statistics suggest that he’s pretty good.

Milan have the third-best defensive record in Serie A this season - behind Juventus and Roma - having conceded 20 goals in 18 league matches.

But to realise just how good a ‘keeper is, you have to watch them up close.

Luckily for us, a video has emerged of the youngster in training - and it’s mightily impressive.

Donnarumma takes part in a number of drills and makes some simply sensational saves.

Donnarumma in training

Take a look:

Buffon on Donnarumma

If that video wasn’t enough evidence of Donnarumma’s ability, Buffon has insisted that he is the ‘chosen one’.

"Donnarumma is a chosen one," Buffon said last year. "There's a new project, and we're ready to make our quality available to the coach.

But it might not just be for the national side that Donnarumma will replace Buffon. There is speculation linking him with a move to Juventus when Buffon eventually hangs up his gloves.

Juventus' chief executive on replacing Buffon

And Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta was publicly spoken about the possibility of signing Donnarumma.

"Juventus have given many players to the national team," he said.

"In the last 20 years, the national team's goalkeeper has always been Juve's - [Dino] Zoff, Buffon - the history of Juventus is made up of Italian champions and talents.

"Donnarumma? We're not thinking about him. We always want to have the best goalkeepers.

"Today we have Buffon, who will play with us for a few more years, and it's beautiful that he represents everything good about football.

"After that, we'll look around and replace him with someone. Of course, it won't be easy to replace a player like Buffon.

"It's a difficult task, but Juventus' ambition is to find a worthy successor."

