Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t feeling the way that the UFC seems to be handing out interim belts to anyone and everyone available.

The challenger is going right to the source to try and get his chance to become the true champion.

His bout with Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas will be hyped because the winner will become the number one lightweight contender in the world.

A hungry challenger sees this as merely a means to an end, he will likely become crowned the interim titleholder and then shift his eyes to the big prize, a match with Conor McGregor.

He said as much on The MMA Hour: “I want to bear Tony Ferguson, take the interim bullshit belt, and I will fight with Conor for the real belt. This is what I want to make in 2017.”

This whole plan sets in motion a way to reach his lofty goal of besting the outspoken kingpin of MMA.

If that wasn’t enough, he decided to tweet at McGregor, in case he hadn’t gotten his attention already with these other comments.

Anticipation seems to be building for this fight to be scheduled eventually. Even though he says otherwise, McGregor will need time to attend to the baby that he is expecting.

After that, the gloves will be off and then the challenger will have a real fight on his hand.

One problem, he’s got to beat Ferguson first to get there.

