Alex Scott had to apologise to Diego Maradona while playing legends match

The first ever 'Best FIFA Football Awards' is not one that will be remembered too fondly by many English players.

That's because there was just one representative included in the initial 55-man shortlist for the World XI of 2016, Leicester's Jamie Vardy.

Unsurprisingly, he didn't make the final cut as the imperious Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez took the three forward positions.

But before the awards ceremony in Zurich kicked off, another English player caught the eye after competing in a legends match.

In a friendly small-sided game featuring Marcel Desailly, Carlos Puyol, Diego Maradona and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, England international Alex Scott also took part.

Scott was selected on the same team as Infantino and Argentine legend Maradona, however, as someone who still plays today, she had to change her style to suit the lower tempo of the game.

The Arsenal defender was still able to shine and even earned praise from England's old adversary afterwards, not before she apologised from some passes that went astray, though.

“Because he [Maradona] was on my side I just wanted to keep passing him the ball,” Scott told The Telegraph.

“Even when I got in front of goal I thought, ‘Nah, I’ll just keep passing it off’. What a dream huh? You don’t get to do that every day of the week. It’s a bit surreal.

“There was one time when I passed the ball into space – and then had to apologise to him."

Maradona might not have the same burst of pace he once had to get on the end of Scott's passes, but the quality of his touch was still there for everyone to see.

The legends game may well have been a PR ploy by president Infantino to attract further attention to this evening's awards but most fans don't need any excuse to catch a glimpse of their former heroes roll back the years.

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Therefore, you can only imagine what the praise of someone like Maradona can do for Scott's confidence.

She added: "He came up to me after the game and said what a good player I was. I’ll take that any day of the week.”

We can only hope there will be a few more English representatives who can earn similar feedback in next year's awards.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

