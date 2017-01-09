The location of WrestleMania 34 has been decided upon and it's exactly where we thought it might be.

Earlier this month, a rumor emerged stating that the WWE would be taking The Showcase of The Immortals to New Orleans once more in 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the site of WrestleMania 30 which took place four years earlier.

That now appears to be the case.

NOLA have released a report officially announcing that WrestleMania 34 will be taking place in New Orleans on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Jay Cicero, the President/CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation said: "It's a pretty good lineup over the next five years that I think any city would welcome. And we're going to add more. We're going to be aggressive. All these events are coming back right where they belong in New Orleans. We're just thrilled to have WrestleMania come back in a very short time period."

WWE's executive vice president of special events John Saboor added: "New Orleans and the local organizing committee did an exceptional job of hosting the WWE Universe in 2014, and that was a major factor in our decision-making process in 2018."

This is exciting news as it also sheds light on the possible reason why Shawn Michales and The Undertaker will be appearing on Monday Night Raw tonight. WWE will be taking WrestleMania back to The Big Easy next year, and if WrestleMania 34 wants to be as good as the last WrestleMania that was hosted in the city, it has a lot to live up to.

At WrestleMania 30, Daniel Bryan won the WWE World Heavyweight championship against Randy Orton and Batista, and The Undertaker's undefeated streak at the show was ended in shocking fashion by Brock Lesnar. WrestleMania 34 is going to have to be big if it is to top that event.

