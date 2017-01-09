A fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is something that all UFC fans want to see.

Nurmagomedov is getting agitated with fights falling through after his challenge for the lightweight belt with Eddie Alvarez got cancelled last November at UFC 205.

However, it seems as though a fight between the pair was never going to happen with McGregor eventually replacing him to take on Alvarez.

And it was the Irishman that claimed the crown by knocking out his opponent in the second round in New York.

McGregor is now taking a break from the sport to look after his pregnant girlfriend, with a child expected in May.

The chances of Nurmagomedov vs McGregor

But what are the chances of McGregor facing Nurmagomedov when he finally returns to the sport?

Well, Nurmagomedov believes it’s ’50-50’ because he thinks McGregor’s comeback bout will be at 170lbs.

"I don't know," he said during an appearance on The MMA Hour when asked if he thought he'd ever fight McGregor.

"50-50. I think 50-50.

"I think maybe he takes a fight at 170lbs because if he loses at 170lbs he can come back to 155lbs. He do this all the time.”

Failure to defend featherweight title

Nurmagomedov then criticised McGregor for failing to defend the featherweight title that he ‘relinquished’ back in November.

"You know, he never defended his belt. He never defended his belt in Cage Warriors, he never defended his belt in the UFC,” he said.

"He's all the time jumping and playing games because he has good pay-per-view (buys). That's why he has power in the UFC."

