There is now less than a week to go before James DeGale and Badou Jack go head-to-head at the Barclays Centre in New York and the war of words continues to ramp up from both camps.

In the latest attack, DeGale claims that it is only after witnessing his lacklustre performance against Rogelio ‘Porky’ Medina that Jack decided to fight him, else he would have shied away.

Both boxers fought on the same card in April last year, with Jack managing a draw to retain his title against Lucian Bute while DeGale was given a tough fight by Medina that lasted 12 rounds.

The duo will put their respective super-middleweight belts on the line this Saturday in the highly anticipated unification fight that will be viewed worldwide.

The Brit had been calling for a showdown against the Swedish giant but felt the trio of Jack, Floyd Mayweather and Team Mayweather’s Leonard Ellerbe were reluctant to agree a deal.

Raising the issue, DeGale was quoted by Sky Sports, saying: “If I'm being honest the only reason why this fight hasn't happened quicker is because Badou Jack didn't want it.

“After the Bute fight, he probably didn't want it. And then after the Medina fight he did, because I boxed rubbish, because Medina went full rounds on me."

The IBF champion thinks the bout against Medina gave his rivals hope of trouncing him in the future.

He added: “Badou Jack has got a lot of confidence, Leonard's got a lot of confidence. Mayweather's got a lot of confidence of seeing me go 12 rounds and it was lacklustre performance against Medina.”

However, shortly after the statement, Jack retaliated by completely denouncing the claims, asserting it is actually the opposite of what is being perceived.

"It's all a lie. I've been ready since right after the fight, I told you guys, we could fight in June," Jack replied.

"I told you I've been waiting for Floyd and Leonard to let me know when the date is. I've been on Leonard every day for the whole summer."

“Come on, it's been six, seven months I have wanted to fight. You know what I'm saying? But whatever - whatever's the case. If he was greedy about money, whoever's fault it is, we got the fight down right now."

He admits that he is not concerned what happened in his previous fight, rather he is focusing on getting the better of DeGale once they get in the ring.

He added: “And, you know, I'm ready. I don't care about old fights if he went 12 rounds with this guy and this guy. Me and DeGale have to fight so whatever happened in the past, it don't matter.”

