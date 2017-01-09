Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea bought Victor Moses from Wigan back in 2012, but after so long he has finally established himself as a key member of the squad.

It would have been easy to think that he wasn't cut out for life at the top when a series of loan spells with the likes of Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham all ended on a rather underwhelming note.

But now, with a total of 20 appearances made this term across all competitions, and three goals, he has finally been able to demonstrate just what he can bring to the table.

Now 26, he's gone well beyond being considered as a talented youngster, but he has opened up on what, or rather - who, has been behind his good form so far.

When manager Antonio Conte arrived at Stamford Bridge, everybody was given a clean slate, including Moses.

And following back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal in the league, the Italian tactician opted to install Moses as a wing-back for the game against Hull, and the player nailed the spot down during the side's 13-game unbeaten run.

"I’m feeling stronger and I’ve been playing the best football of my career," Moses said to the Chelsea match-day programme ahead of their FA Cup match with Peterborough (via Goal).

"I think this season has gone well for the club and for me personally.

"I’m enjoying my football and I think that’s related to my fitness. I’m a lot fitter now than ever, so I just want to keep that going. We’ve got coaches here who are willing to help us, regarding the fitness side and it’s going well.

"You’ve got to keep on going up and down the wing for the whole game in that wing-back role, so you obviously need a lot of stamina to do that and I think I’ve got that."

Moses then went on to explain how much of a shock it was for the manager to deploy him in such a defensive role at first, before saying that he is still surprised by how well it has suited him.

"I’ve never dreamed of playing in this position in my life, but I’m enjoying it and I think it’s probably one of the best positions to be honest. The more games I’m playing there, the more I’m improving.

"I’ve never played this formation before but I’m getting used to it and I feel I’m getting better and better with every game. I’m delighted with the way we’re playing, not just me but the whole team, with the formation the manager has brought. He’s played the game and he knows how to organise his players.

"Last year was one of the best in my career and I’m delighted with that and it’s thanks to the manager who gave me the opportunity to go out there and express myself. He gave me that chance, I grabbed it and now I want to keep enjoying my football."

