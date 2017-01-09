Shane McGuigan predicts the outcome of David Haye vs Tony Bellew

With the date for the highly anticipated clash between David Haye and Tony Bellew rapidly approaching, experts have cited with their choices who would come up as the winner.

Latest to put forward his view is Irish trainer, Shane McGuigan.

He believes the fight would be a close contest, nonetheless, but ultimately it would be Haye who would reign supreme.

Article continues below

In an exclusive interview for Sky Sports, McGuigan said: “He [Haye] is a performer; he can get up there and no matter who is in front of him, he can do a number on them.”

The Irishman further suggested that Bellew is more engrossed in developments and matters outside the ring while the fact that Haye hasn't been in the ring for a year would not be a hindrance in his domination.

Article continues below

McGuigan's prediction

“Tony Bellew is reading into the activity, he's reading into the added weight, he's reading into too many things and I think he's biting off more than he can chew," he added,.

“I just think it is only going one way and that is Tony Bellew getting knocked out.”

McGuigan's respect for Bellew

However, he hailed the Liverpudlian for the immense talent he possesses but believes there is a minimal chance he could beat the 36-year-old.

“I like Tony, I like Dave Coldwell and I hope everyone can walk away from it healthy, with a big smile on their face and lots of respect for each other, but it's going to be a David Haye win," he admitted.

The fight

The press conference ahead of the bout in late November last year ended on a heated note as the duo clashed during the closing stages and had to be separated, so as to not let the matter escalate to extreme level.

Bellew has had an ongoing feud with Haye for a while and he has promised his counterpart the bout on March 4 would not be anything the former heavyweight champion has encountered in the past.

The 33-year-old has promoted himself to the heavyweight division category after an impressive cruiserweight title defence against BJ Flores in 2016, where he gave an open challenge to Haye moments after the fight.

The build-up to one of the fights of 2017 will undoubtedly be filled with lots of trash talks and call outs while the showdown at the O2 Arena in two months time will eventually decide who has the last laugh.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms