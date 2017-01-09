Rory McIlroy is one of the best interviews in all of professional sports because he gives clear and revealing answers to most reporters’ questions.

The champion golfer recently spoke to The Irish Independent at length about his life, career and his relationship with his friend Tiger Woods.

It appears that the bromance has reached levels that the media did not know even existed.

He explained to the paper: “He’d be texting me at four o’clock in the morning: ‘Up lifting. What are you doing?’ Erica actually got pissed off with it. He was texting me in the middle of the night and I was like, ‘Tiger is in the gym’.”

Apparently Woods has some serious insomnia going on at the moment and is up training at odd hours of the night.

Can anyone blame McIlroy’s fiance for being bothered that their sleep patterns are being affected by her soon-to-be husband’s famous friend.

The drive to win is leading the storied golfer to push himself a little harder than is probably healthy. At a certain point the extra lifting and workouts just aren’t doing as much as they used to.

Sleep is necessary to succeed as well and maybe the 41-year-old needs to chill out a little more when everyone else is sleeping.

After all, no one has doubted his preparation. In fact he’s done well coming back from a litany of injuries. Now, he will sleep better is he can snag a couple wins in 2017.

