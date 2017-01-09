Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Seth Rollins.

Finn Balor wants Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33 - makes nervous fan's day

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Finn Balor has been out of WWE action since he injured his shoulder during his SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins where he won the Universal championship.

Since the night after where he had to relinquish the title after holding it for just one day, the WWE universe has been begging for Balor to make a return. It is speculated that he could make his return as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble later this month.

However, there hasn't been many rumors for who The Demon King could be facing at this year's WrestleMania in Orlando. The man himself has weighed in on who he would like to face inside the squared circle at the event while making a nervous young fan's day at the same time.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Speaking at a Wizard World Comic Con event in New Orleans over the weekend, Balor was asked by the young fan named Logan - who was dressed in a Demon Balor costume - how his recovery was going and if he would get Seth Rollins back after his accident at SummerSlam.

Balor replied: "As you can see I can pick you up, so my shoulder’s almost better. And hopefully, I’ll be able to get Seth Rollins back at WrestleMania."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Big update on the condition of Jordy Nelson

Big update on the condition of Jordy Nelson

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Smackdown Live superstar set to receive title push

Smackdown Live superstar set to receive title push

Dani Alves slams former Barca teammates for no show at FIFA awards

Dani Alves slams former Barca teammates for no show at FIFA awards

Liverpool fans are loving Dortmund's class tweet after sharing FIFA Fan Award

Liverpool fans are loving Dortmund's class tweet after sharing FIFA Fan Award

So happy with his questioned answered and his nervous gone, the kid posed with the former Universal champion when he was lifted onto the table. Balor is such a great guy.

It would have been great for Balor to get his revenge against Rollins at WrestleMania, but unfortunately, that is unlikely to happen. The Architect is speculated to be facing Triple H at the event, and he is now pretty much a full on face superstar.

Unless Balor turns heel - which after moments like this isn't going to happen anytime soon - the match won't happen as face vs face feuds in the WWE generally tend to be the worst.

However, The Demon King pursuing Rollins to get revenge for what he did to him at SummerSlam is definitely a storyline WWE should run with later this year, and Logan would love to see Balor come out on top in that feud.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Triple H
Wrestlemania
Triple H

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again