Anthony Bennett’s time in New Jersey is over after the Brooklyn Nets waived him on Monday.

New York’s other team will sign Quincy Acy to replace the former number one overall pick and provide defence on the interior.

His story is well-known now, the forward was the first player drafted in 2013 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At 20-years-old he had to have shoulder surgery after draft day and came into camp with some conditioning problems. He also struggled mightily to grasp the speed of the NBA game.

Cleveland was trying to make the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James had left for the Miami Heat. It was an unmitigated disaster.

As a rookie, he played in one of the most toxic situations a first year player could imagine. There was the thought that a change of scenery would benefit him when he was traded with Andrew Wiggins to the Minnesota Timberwolves as a part of a three-team deal for Kevin Love.

After being waived by them in 2015 and his hometown Raptors the year after that, things looked dim as people started throwing the bust label upon the young player.

Hopefully wherever he lands next will hold a bit more redemption for Bennett. He seems to be a consummate professional now and just wants to get his chance to prove himself.

It will have to be somewhere besides Brooklyn.