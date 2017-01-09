Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Anthony Bennett .

Former number one overall pick Anthony Bennett waived by the Brooklyn Nets

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anthony Bennett’s time in New Jersey is over after the Brooklyn Nets waived him on Monday.

New York’s other team will sign Quincy Acy to replace the former number one overall pick and provide defence on the interior.

His story is well-known now, the forward was the first player drafted in 2013 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At 20-years-old he had to have shoulder surgery after draft day and came into camp with some conditioning problems. He also struggled mightily to grasp the speed of the NBA game.

Cleveland was trying to make the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James had left for the Miami Heat. It was an unmitigated disaster.

As a rookie, he played in one of the most toxic situations a first year player could imagine. There was the thought that a change of scenery would benefit him when he was traded with Andrew Wiggins to the Minnesota Timberwolves as a part of a three-team deal for Kevin Love.

2013 NBA Draft

After being waived by them in 2015 and his hometown Raptors the year after that, things looked dim as people started throwing the bust label upon the young player.

Hopefully wherever he lands next will hold a bit more redemption for Bennett. He seems to be a consummate professional now and just wants to get his chance to prove himself.

It will have to be somewhere besides Brooklyn.

Topics:
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Minnesota Timberwolves
Northwest Division
Western Conference
Toronto Raptors
Atlantic Division
Brooklyn Nets

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again