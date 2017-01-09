Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Dana White.

Dana White fires back at Meryl Streep for MMA comments

This will probably be the first of many abusive reactions actress Meryl Streep will be receiving following her comments about MMA at the Golden Globes Awards on Sunday. 

At the 74th annual Golden Globes Awards, Streep stated that the sport is "not an art," which caused outrage amongst many MMA and UFC fans.

UFC's president Dana White responded to the actresses comments while he was being interviewed by TMZ Sports, saying he didn't think she was a fan of MMA but it definitely is an art form.

White said: "It's not going to be everybody's thing and the last thing in the world I expect is an uppity, 80-year-old lady to be in our demographic and love mixed martial arts.

"If you really look at who follows the UFC and is into MMA, it's everybody. Like I said, I don't expect an 80-year-old woman to be a big fan of MMA. If you don't like it, change the channel.

"Of course it's an art. The fighters, the men, and the women are so talented. They train their whole lives to become the best in the world and the people who get into the UFC are the elite of the elite. To say something stupid like that is like saying she's not a talented actress, which she is."

Streep has already been invited to attend Bellator 170 by the company's president Scott Coker, and maybe it won't be long until White does the same and invites her to a UFC event to show her that MMA is definitely an art.

We'll probably be waiting a long time to see the actress inside an MMA arena, and she's probably going to be receiving a lot more abuse over the next couple of days from MMA fans and fighters.

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

