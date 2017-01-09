The three players Cristiano Ronaldo voted for in FIFA Player of the Year award

Cristiano Ronaldo can't stop winning awards at the moment.

Not only did he lift the Champions League and the European Championship with Real Madrid and Portugal last year, but he also notched up the Golden Boot and another Ballon d'Or for his collection.

And if that wasn't enough, this week he was named as the FIFA Best Men's Player for the past year, once again beating rival Lionel Messi to another piece of silverware.

Article continues below

Messi and his Barcelona colleagues gave the ceremony a miss, preferring to take part in extra training sessions having fallen even further behind in the La Liga title race with the weekend's 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

Ronaldo took the opportunity to enjoy his latest award with a potshot at his club's rivals by saying: "I'm just very happy. I'm sorry some people from Barcelona aren't here, but that's understandable."

Article continues below

And with the ceremony now closed, the names that players in the running for the award voted for are coming to light.

It's well known that internal politics run rife at these kind of events, and Ronaldo's own voting only goes to prove this.

Whatever the 31-year-old says in the PR back scratch world about Messi being a great and admirable rival, it's quite clear that he doesn't want the Argentine anywhere near him when it comes to awards.

According to Associated Press journalist Rob Harris, it turns out Ronaldo gave his vote to three of his Real Madrid teammates.

First he voted for Gareth Bale, then midfielder Luka Modric, followed finally, by defender Sergio Ramos.

Bale himself has enjoyed a strong year for club and country, and Ronaldo picking him first could be a way of putting to bed the rumours of a rift between the pair.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms