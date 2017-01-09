While the Christmas period can be chaotic for Premier League players, the festive season should be enjoyable for them, also.

However, while it was undoubtedly chaotic for Firmino in December, having featured for Liverpool throughout the final month of the year, it was not so enjoyable.

A group of hooded individuals burgled the Brazil international's Mossley Hill home and made away with £70,000 worth of possessions.

Understandably, it left the 25-year-old shaken and was a tough time for him, his wife and two children, who moved to Liverpool a year-and-a-half ago.

The criminals are understood to have watched the house for days, before making their timely move on the property, during the Reds forwards' absence from his home.

And his month got worse after being charged with drink-driving on Christmas Eve, to cause further problems for the Brazilian.

The culprits have yet to be identified by the local police, who are appealing for information, but the impact on the Liverpool star over the Christmas was pretty horrendous.

Forced out of home

Firmino and his family were forced to flee their home over Christmas and stay in a hotel room 'safehouse' according to Goal.

It was a measure put in place to ensure the player and his family's safety. And he is not the first footballer to have suffered such a distressing incident, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard one of many victims of the crime.

However, Firmino has now returned to his home with the club having based a security team at his house to ensure the incident doesn't reoccur while putting the player's mind at ease.

The lost jewellery, watches and clothes, which were taken, have yet to be found.

“I’d like to appeal to the consciences of the offenders and ask them to put themselves in the victim’s position and think how they would feel if this happened to them." said Detective Inspector Steve Christian, from Liverpool CID.

“While the occupiers were not in at the time, it has clearly been very upsetting to find their home has been targeted in this way.

“I would ask the offenders to do the right thing and return the stolen items to the owner in any way possible.

Calls for witnesses

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who might have been offered the items for sale since the burglary to contact police, and anyone who was in the Carnatic Road area on that night to contact us if they remember anything suspicious.”

Firmino is set to appear in court on January 31, relating to his drink-driving charge, which was revealed a day before Liverpool's convincing 4-1 Premier League home win over Stoke City.

But the forward will be hoping to put the troubles of the past month behind him over the coming weeks and focus on helping the Reds close the gap on league leaders Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently five points short of the Blues but first face an EFL cup semi-final first leg away to Southampton on Wednesday, before their huge Premier League encounter with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

