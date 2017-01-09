Aaron Rodgers may have been criticised at the start of the season for a string of below-par performances, but there will be no one claiming the quarterback is out of form after the Green Bay Packers decimated the Giants in Lambeau last night.

It wasn't just the Hail Mary to Randall Cobb with time expiring in the second half, but the overall presence in the pocket and accuracy that led everyone to believe that Rodgers is back.

But now the Packers face a much tougher test than an aging Eli Manning and the Giants. They travel to Texas to take on the first seed Dallas Cowboys in a game that could come down to the wire. Here's how Green Bay and Rodgers can come out on top.

Pressuring Prescott

The first way to get the Cowboys out of sync doesn't even need to involve Rodgers. The Giants showed everyone the way to beat the Cowboys last year, you need to get Dak Prescott out of his comfort zone.

NYG did their best to confuse Prescott before the snap with a variety of looks on defense, most of which resulted in blitzes. The former Ole Miss man may play with a level head that belies his years but he's still a rookie that makes first-year errors.

Unfortunately, there is the small fact of the offensive line. That offensive line. The one that might genuinely be the greatest collection of lineman that the National Football League has ever seen.

Stop The Run

I just felt you all roll your eyes upon reading that title and I am sorry. But the best way to stop a red-hot quarterback like Rodgers is to keep him off the field and on the bench. The way to do that is to run the ball all night long.

It just so happens that the Cowboys are the best run team in the league and they would have pounded the rock anyway.

Ezekiel Elliott, combined with that aforementioned O-line, is a nightmare to contain on the ground, with the Cowboys leading all teams in yards before contact, third in yards per carry and second in rushing yards per game.

So, good luck stopping that Green Bay, you'll need to be at your best.

Starting Strong

This one came straight from Aaron Rodgers himself after the win over the Giants. Getting behind and needing to mount a comeback against a Dallas team that can run the ball so well would be the Packers writing their own death sentence.

Rodgers didn't skip a beat. "We've got to start faster," he said.

The Pack did start slow against the Giants, finding themselves with minus-eight total net yards after their first three series of the game.

"Dak and Zeke have been playing great all season," Rodgers added. "They are tremendous players; they're not playing like rookies. They're both in the MVP conversation. We can't let them run behind that big offensive line. We've got to start fast and make them as one-dimensional as possible."

So there it is. Simple as that.

