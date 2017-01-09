Javier Hernandez responds to rumours linking him with Liverpool move

Most people think Manchester United should never have let Javier Hernandez go. Since joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 he has gone on to score 33 goals in 63 games.

And as such, there have been inevitable links with a return to the Premier League.

Recently, both Liverpool and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in his signature, and with the January transfer window in full swing, the Mexico international has spoken out about the stories tipping him to head back to England.

So far this season he has found the net five times in 15 games, and though the lure of the Premier League is a powerful one, it seems he is ready to disappoint any interested parties.

He's yet to reach the heights of last season's haul, but he has insisted that he is happy to remain in the Bundesliga for the time being.

"Why would I like to stay in the Bundesliga? Because I feel good and I'm happy," he told bundesliga.com (via the Daily Mirror).

"I've learned a lot in the Bundesliga, as a player and as a man.

"I like playing in the Champions League, and luckily Bayer have been involved in the last few years. We hope we can achieve that goal again in the second half of the season."

Now 28, the striker should be approaching the peak of his powers, so it's no surprise that English sides are keen to bring him back.

During his six-year spell with Manchester United he bagged an impressive total of 59 goals in 157 appearances, helping the Red Devils to two league titles.

However, towards the end of his tenure he was shipped out to Real Madrid on loan, where he struggled to establish himself.

But since moving to Germany he has reinvented himself as a top class striker.

