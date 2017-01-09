Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wojciech Szczesny is enjoying a second season on loan at AS Roma from Arsenal.

Wojciech Szczesny produces brilliant last-minute save for AS Roma against Genoa

Wojciech Szczesny has warned Arsene Wenger of exactly what he could be letting go of in the summer, if the on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper makes his stay at AS Roma permanent, following a brilliant save against Genoa.

The Poland international is in his second season-long loan spell with the Serie A giants, after former Chelsea 'keeper Petr Cech moved to the Emirates in the summer of 2015, dislodging the 26-year-old of his place in the team.

Cech was always going to be a shrewd piece of business when he surprisingly joined the Blues' London rivals from Stamford Bridge, after a successful career in west London.

But with Szczesny still harbouring hopes of a return to the Premier League, he did everything within his power to prove to Wenger that he has the quality to fill Cech's boots when he one day retires or quits the north London club.

The Arsenal loanee is currently enjoying challenging Juventus for the Serie A title, with the Giallorossi currently four points behind the Old Lady, who have a game in hand, while also competing in the Europa League.

And the experience the Warsaw-born Gunners youth team graduate is gaining in Italy is clearly paying off.

Last-gasp heroics

Bottom half of the table Genoa came agonisingly close to securing a point at home to Roma, after Lucas Ocampos showed great technical ability to collect a cross, before, with his back to goal, turning on the edge of the box and rifling a fierce shot at goal.

On most other occasions, the Argentine would have seen the net rustle and hear the uproar from home supporters with thanks to his late equaliser. However, that was not to be, and the Giallorossi were undoubtedly thankful for Szczesny's heroics after his acrobatic save.

A first-half own goal from Armando Izzo was enough to ensure AS Roma took all three points, following a frantic finish.

Summer negotiations

However, should Wenger want the Polish 'keeper back at the Emirates in the summer, they may face a fight to do so.

AS Roma v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

Performing so admirably, Roma have the option to buy the Arsenal goalkeeper for £13.4 million when the season concludes, according to Sky Sports, and in that form, why would they so freely let him return to the Emirates?

Cech joined the club on what Arsenal called a "long-term contract", without disclosing its official length. However, in his current form, Wenger will have to be keeping a close eye on Szczesny.

