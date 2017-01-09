There likely isn't going to be many incoming transfers at Arsenal this month, but there is a big rumour linking one player with a move away.

Yes, it finally seems as though Gedion Zelalem's spell at the club could finally be over having failed to establish himself in Arsene Wenger's first team plans.

Having yet to feature in any of Arsenal's starting XI's in any league or cup competition, it would appear that it won't be happening for him anytime soon and the time may be right for him to move on.

And according to a report on ESPN, he may have an exit route secured already, with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund supposedly ready to pounce.

The German title contenders are hoping to lure him back to the country of his birth, and are hoping that his Dortmund-supporting father can have a hand in convincing him.

Zelalem is yet to make an appearance in the league for Arsenal, and still only has a grand total of four appearances to his name across cup competitions.

He joined Scottish side Rangers on loan last season and featured 28 times, though he failed to find the net.

And it would appear that rather than looking for another loan spell somewhere, he is willing to make a permanent move in order to gain more first team experience and give his career the kick start it needs.

The fact that he's being linked with a permanent move away would suggest that Wenger doesn't see a future for him at the club either, but that means he could face more frustrated calls from fans claiming that he doesn't give youth players enough of a chance.

Zelalem, though, will be looking to former teammate Serge Gnabry, who since joining Werder Bremen over the summer has transformed his career with seven goals in 15 apps.

