Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Arsene Wenger.

Borussia Dortmund close to completing signing of Arsenal youngster

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There likely isn't going to be many incoming transfers at Arsenal this month, but there is a big rumour linking one player with a move away.

Yes, it finally seems as though Gedion Zelalem's spell at the club could finally be over having failed to establish himself in Arsene Wenger's first team plans.

Having yet to feature in any of Arsenal's starting XI's in any league or cup competition, it would appear that it won't be happening for him anytime soon and the time may be right for him to move on.

Article continues below

And according to a report on ESPN, he may have an exit route secured already, with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund supposedly ready to pounce.

The German title contenders are hoping to lure him back to the country of his birth, and are hoping that his Dortmund-supporting father can have a hand in convincing him.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Big update on the condition of Jordy Nelson

Big update on the condition of Jordy Nelson

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Smackdown Live superstar set to receive title push

Smackdown Live superstar set to receive title push

Dani Alves slams former Barca teammates for no show at FIFA awards

Dani Alves slams former Barca teammates for no show at FIFA awards

Liverpool fans are loving Dortmund's class tweet after sharing FIFA Fan Award

Liverpool fans are loving Dortmund's class tweet after sharing FIFA Fan Award

Zelalem is yet to make an appearance in the league for Arsenal, and still only has a grand total of four appearances to his name across cup competitions.

He joined Scottish side Rangers on loan last season and featured 28 times, though he failed to find the net.

And it would appear that rather than looking for another loan spell somewhere, he is willing to make a permanent move in order to gain more first team experience and give his career the kick start it needs.

Arsenal v Leicester: Premier League 2

The fact that he's being linked with a permanent move away would suggest that Wenger doesn't see a future for him at the club either, but that means he could face more frustrated calls from fans claiming that he doesn't give youth players enough of a chance.

Zelalem, though, will be looking to former teammate Serge Gnabry, who since joining Werder Bremen over the summer has transformed his career with seven goals in 15 apps.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Borussia Dortmund
Alexis Sanchez
Bundesliga
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again