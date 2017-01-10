Dani Alves slams former Barca teammates for no show at FIFA awards

The FIFA ‘The Best’ Award, the FIFA FIFPro World 11 was held on Monday afternoon in Zurich, and the organisation threw an exceedingly fancy gala.

Some of the world's biggest and best stars were in attendance to collect awards and show off their eye candy with Cristiano Ronaldo walking off with the top prize yet again.

However, notable in their absence, Barcelona opted to forgo the ceremony in favour of extra training sessions in order to get their La Liga title challenge back on track.

The likes of Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi and Neymar were all named in the FIFPRO XI, but failed to turn up for their inauguration.

And while their excuse of getting extra hours in on the training pitch may seem logical, Dani Alves just isn't buying it.

Now at Juventus, the 33-year-old, was in attendance and was left as the only man with a connection to the Catalan club on the stage.

And it seems that he felt his former pals let him down.

"They should have come. That’s my opinion," he said as per Marca.

"They’re more than prepared for Wednesday’s game. You have to respect their decision but they should have been here. I saw a lot of white and I felt bad."

Former Barca legend Carles Puyol was also in attendance, but now that he's retired he wasn't up for an award.

Barca drew 1-1 with Villarreal over the weekend and now find themselves five points behind leaders Real Madrid.

