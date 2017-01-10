Jurgen Klopp shuts down talk of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho joining Barcelona

Jurgen Klopp is set to welcome back Philippe Coutinho from injury against Southampton in Liverpool's EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with speculation of a move to Barcelona still a hot topic.

The Brazil international has not featured for the Reds since suffering an ankle injury in a 2-0 win over Sunderland back in November.

But the impressive form he showed in the first four months of the season will have lived long in the memories of his Catalan suitors, whose interest is no secret.

Klopp is clearly beginning to get sick of rumours linking one of Liverpool's most important players with a move away from Anfield and refused to get too drawn in on the matter ahead of their match against the Saints.

Coutinho is to start from the bench when the Reds head to St Mary's but is likely to get some minutes in order to gain match fitness ahead of Sunday's massive Premier League meeting with Manchester United.

But Klopp has dismissed talk that the Brazil midfielder will be putting himself back in the shop window once he's fully fit - insisting that he and the club have no intention of a player who is vital to their title challenge and future plans.

Barcelona want Coutinho to link up with former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez and Brazil teammate Neymar at the Camp Nou, with an official bid most likely to be made in the summer.

Coutinho future unchanged

“We never had any ideas or plans or any talks about him leaving, because he is our player – there are no other ideas, nothing has changed," said Klopp, as per the Mirror.

And the former Borussia Dortmund boss also admitted he wished clubs interested in Coutinho, and any other of his other players for that matter, would have been put off by injuries sustained by their targets.

“Big clubs don’t think in this way, unfortunately," Klopp added. "It was not a big injury so there was no question of him not being the same player afterwards.

“It would be nice if big clubs forgot about a player completely because he’s been injured for five or six weeks.

“I’m not sure it’s like this, though, but he is our player and that is it.”

Klopp, like the fans, will undoubtedly be excited about their £60 million man's return for the Reds on Wednesday, as they aim to reach the final for the second year running.

Brazilian set for Saints return

“I would say it makes sense for him to be involved against Southampton, in the squad. We will see what happens there, whether we have to use him or not," said Klopp.

“We would only leave him out because of United if a few minutes didn’t make sense, and a few minutes for him does make sense.

“There is a big difference to being fit and match fit, but of course it’s Phil, so we want to try everything we can to bring him close to his 100 per cent.”

Coutinho last scored in a 6-1 thrashing of Watford at the beginning of November, after starting the campaign off with a brace away to Arsenal.

The midfield maestro's influence on Liverpool is unquestionable and will hope to make a fast start to his return from injury, after scoring in his only other EFL Cup appearance for the club this season, in a 3-0 win at Derby.

But while Coutinho's priority will be to get to game time against the Saints during the week, the main aim will be to ensure he's in perfect condition to face the Red Devils on Sunday.

