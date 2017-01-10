Official online NBA destination in the UK

Report: New York Knicks have no idea where Derrick Rose is

Derrick Rose was scheduled to be the New York Knicks' starting point guard on Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

As recently as 90 minutes before tipoff, he was penciled into the starting lineup. However, he was scratched when he simply failed to show up for the game.

Now, no one is sure where Rose is, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Woj sent out a series of tweets during Monday's game with information about how Knicks officials have no idea why Rose isn't at Madison Square Garden:

ESPN reporter Ian Begley also noted that Rose was supposed to be the starter before failing to show up for warmups:

Instead, backup point guard Brandon Jennings got the start for the Knicks, though obviously that's not as important as Rose's personal well-being.

Oklahoma City Thunder v New York Knicks

Rose, who was benched during Friday night's win over the Milwaukee Bucks, may be upset with coach Jeff Hornacek's decision, but that is unclear at this point, according to Woj:

Making matters worse for the Knicks on the court is the fact that both Carmelo Anthony and Kyle O'Quinn were ejected in New York's 110-96 loss to New Orleans. 

It's important not to jump to conclusions about why Rose was absent, though. It could be a legitimate reason, Woj added - it's simply too early to tell exactly what's going on:

Right now, Derrick Rose's safety and well-being is all that matters. All the basketball stuff can be handled later.

