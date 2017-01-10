Smackdown Live superstar set to receive title push

Smackdown Live is currently enjoying a one of it's more successful periods following the return of John Cena and the start of several promising feuds.

With the Royal Rumble on the horizon, the brand has already announced a WWE title match between Cena and AJ Styles - a feud which was very successful in 2016.

A new star on the horizon

One of the up and coming names on Smackdown since the brand split has been the winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, Baron Corbin.

Reports detail that recently, a triple threat match between Corbin, Cena and AJ Styles have been headlining WWE Live events.

It is widely known that non-televised live events are where WWE test many ideas that they wish to run for future story-lines.

The usual finish for these matches has been a pin-fall victory for Cena over the WWE Champion Styles rather than Corbin.

Traditionally in these matches at live events, the lower level superstar takes the loss so as to keep other superstars appearing strong.

Styles being pinned rather than Corbin could suggest that the Lone Wolf is being protected for a future title push.

The Lone Wolf so far has been involved in mid card feuds with the likes of Kalisto and Dolph Ziggler, but he could be set for a big title push in the coming weeks.

Corbin confronted Cena last week on Smackdown and will face him one on one on Tuesday as he continues to try and build his name on the show.

Corbin is currently the only Smackdown superstar announced for the Royal Rumble match and recent results at WWE Live events could suggest that he will be amongst the favourites.

If Corbin is to enter the title picture on Smackdown, he will certainly need a fan favourite to be holding the belt - which suggests that AJ Styles will need to lose the title before Corbin gets his opportunity.

With Cena facing Styles at the Rumble then rumoured to be taking on the Undertaker at WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble will be very interesting to see just how the title picture is resolved.

