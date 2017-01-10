Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Corbin had a successful 2016 (©Twitter @BrockLesnarGuy).

WWE Live results suggest a big push for Baron Corbin

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Smackdown Live is currently enjoying a one of it's more successful periods following the return of John Cena and the start of several promising feuds.

With the Royal Rumble on the horizon, the brand has already announced a WWE title match between Cena and AJ Styles - a feud which was very successful in 2016.

A new star on the horizon

One of the up and coming names on Smackdown since the brand split has been the winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, Baron Corbin.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Got an opinion on Baron Corbin receiving a title clash? Share it by submitting an article to GMS here: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

Reports detail that recently, a triple threat match between Corbin, Cena and AJ Styles have been headlining WWE Live events.

It is widely known that non-televised live events are where WWE test many ideas that they wish to run for future story-lines.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Big update on the condition of Jordy Nelson

Big update on the condition of Jordy Nelson

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Smackdown Live superstar set to receive title push

Smackdown Live superstar set to receive title push

Dani Alves slams former Barca teammates for no show at FIFA awards

Dani Alves slams former Barca teammates for no show at FIFA awards

Liverpool fans are loving Dortmund's class tweet after sharing FIFA Fan Award

Liverpool fans are loving Dortmund's class tweet after sharing FIFA Fan Award

The usual finish for these matches has been a pin-fall victory for Cena over the WWE Champion Styles rather than Corbin.

Traditionally in these matches at live events, the lower level superstar takes the loss so as to keep other superstars appearing strong.

Styles being pinned rather than Corbin could suggest that the Lone Wolf is being protected for a future title push.

The Lone Wolf so far has been involved in mid card feuds with the likes of Kalisto and Dolph Ziggler, but he could be set for a big title push in the coming weeks.

Corbin confronted Cena last week on Smackdown and will face him one on one on Tuesday as he continues to try and build his name on the show.

Corbin is currently the only Smackdown superstar announced for the Royal Rumble match and recent results at WWE Live events could suggest that he will be amongst the favourites.

If Corbin is to enter the title picture on Smackdown, he will certainly need a fan favourite to be holding the belt - which suggests that AJ Styles will need to lose the title before Corbin gets his opportunity.

With Cena facing Styles at the Rumble then rumoured to be taking on the Undertaker at WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble will be very interesting to see just how the title picture is resolved.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
Royal Rumble
WWE Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again