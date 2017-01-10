The Green Bay Packers earned a hard fought win over one of the NFL's most feared defenses on Sunday during the NFC Wildcard round of the play-offs.

Green Bay mounted almost no offense in the first quarter but would find their rhythm and go on to win 38-13 in one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the Wildcard round.

A costly win

Despite their win in the final game at Lambeau Field this season, it came at a huge price as they also lost star wide receiver Jordy Nelson early on.

Nelson was the victim of a brutal hit by Giants cornerback Leon Hall who collided with Nelson's ribs forcing the star receiver out of the game.

Nelson didn't return and since the game ended on Sunday night, the Packers and their fans have been waiting to hear if he'll be available for this Sunday's game against the #1 seed Dallas Cowboys.

The news broke on Monday per NFL.com that Nelson suffered "at least two fractured ribs" as a result of the hit.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has claimed that it will take an "incredible effort" for Nelson to take to the field at AT&T Stadium this Sunday.

Despite the news that will surely come as a big boost for Cowboys fans, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy isn't ruling out an appearance by their top receiver.

McCarthy claimed that Nelson will spend the week working with the team's rehab group and if he is able to practice on Saturday, they will consider using him during their divisional round clash.

However if Nelson is to be ruled out, Green Bay were given hope this past Sunday by Nelson's fellow wideouts Randall Cobb and Devante Adams.

Chance to step up

Nelson may have been Green Bay's only 1,000 yard receiver this year, but Sunday night saw Cobb and Adams more than carry the load.

Cobb and Adams combined for 241 yards and four touchdowns against the Giants and it now looks like they will be the go to receivers against Dallas.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was almost unbeatable against New York but he will have to avoid the slow start he gave against the Giants when he faces the top seeded Cowboys on Sunday.

