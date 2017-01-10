Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Rousey suffered a second straight defeat at UFC 207.

Ronda Rousey breaks her silence for the first time since UFC 207 loss

Football News
24/7
24/7

UFC 207 marked the long awaited return of Ronda Rousey to the octagon but it didn't go to plan for her as she lost her second straight match.

Losing in less than 50 seconds to Amanda Nunes, Rousey made headlines for the wrong reasons and the fan concern since then has been remarkable.

Down but not out?

Following two fairly heavy defeats at the hands of Nunes and Holly Holm, many fans have began to wonder if Rousey's UFC career is now over.

However the woman herself has done very little to silence those rumours since UFC 207 - that was until Monday.

Rousey took to Instagram to post an image with an inspirational quote but an even stronger message for her fans.

Using a quote from British author J.K. Rowling, Rousey is clearly feeling just how much of a low point her career has reached, but she seems determined not let it end that way.

With the statement seeming acknowledging that Rousey has hit rock bottom, it also hints that she is now a woman on a mission to rebuild.

What rebuilding her life will entail however is anyone's guess with many different paths ahead of her.

Rousey was given a six week medical suspension following UFC 207 but the door to a return will never really be closed to her.

Alternatively, strong rumours have linked Rousey with a switch to professional wrestling and many have claimed that the WWE are interested in signing her if she decides to leave UFC.

Whatever the future of Rousey, she is determined to make it a success despite how far she may have fallen.

Topics:
UFC
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

