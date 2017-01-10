Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

The 2017 Royal Rumble could very well prove to be the biggest in recent memory as another huge name has declared himself as an entrant.

10 years on from when he last won the Rumble, the Undertaker will once again step inside the 30 man battle royal match.

A big inclusion

The Phenom returned to RAW on Monday night and made the huge announcement live on the air as he became the 10th superstar to declare for the match.

Undertaker won the 2007 Royal Rumble after eliminating Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and moved onto WrestleMania 23.

Now 10 years later, Undertaker will attempt to replicate one of his greatest successes and win the Rumble once again.

However Monday's RAW segment created two big questions surrounding the Phenom.

First of all with Undertaker claiming that he answers to no-one, goes where he wants, when he wants, he seems to have dismissed the belief that he is a Smackdown superstar.

If Undertaker doesn't belong to any one show, that poses the question, if he wins the Rumble, which champion will he challenge?

While that could be a question for another day, the other notable moment during his segment was the cut to Braun Strowman backstage.

Possibly hinting at an altercation between the two in the Rumble, a clash between the two monsters could be a moment to remember in Royal Rumble history.

A stacked list

Earlier on RAW, Shawn Michaels made an appearance and mentioned that with the Rumble as stacked as it currently is, he's happy to sit on the sidelines.

Chris Jericho, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Strowman, Baron Corbin and all three members of the New Day had already announced their entries before RAW went on the air.

During the show however, Seth Rollins also threw his name in the hat making this one of the most star studded Royal Rumbles in recent memory.

