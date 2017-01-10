Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jericho finally captured the US title (©Twitter @WrestleMemories).

Chris Jericho wins the US Championship on RAW

Monday's episode of RAW saw a huge title change as Roman Reigns lost the United States Championship to Chris Jericho.

Reigns had held the title for over 100 days but tonight the odds finally proved to be just too much for him as he had to take on Jericho and Kevin Owens in a two on one handicap match.

A new champion

Reigns has been on the hunt for Owens' Universal Championship and has a title opportunity at the Royal Rumble.

Reigns was forced to defend his title in a handicap match tonight and while he put up his fair share of resistance in the match, the numbers were too great.

Owens and Jericho eventually took control of the match - particularly after Owens delivered his dreaded powerbomb onto the ring apron to Reigns.

Eventually, the former champion was left lifeless in the ring as Jericho would pin him for the victory and his first ever United States Championship reign.

Capturing the one title that had always eluded him, Jericho now faces a more interesting Road to WrestleMania.

Y2J had already declared himself as an official entrant into the Royal Rumble so it is possible that the United States Championship won't be defended at the event.

Reigns will likely be granted a title rematch but if he fails to win the title back, he will surely be more determined to capture the Universal title at the Royal Rumble.

Many had expected to see him crowned as a double champion at the Royal Rumble but with him losing to Jericho on RAW, that seems very unlikely.

An interesting role

Jericho may be the new United States Champion but come the Royal Rumble he will have a very unique role.

With Reigns set to take on Owens for the Universal Championship, Jericho will actually be locked inside a shark cage and suspended above the ring.

A title match with a difference could prove to be one of the more memorable scenes at the Royal Rumble and will surely start the Road to WrestleMania off with a bang.

Chris Jericho
Roman Reigns
