Pelicans (15-24) 110, Knicks (17-21) 96

It was another unhappy night for the New York Knicks at their home of Madison Square Garden in what has been an unpredictable season to say the least. Speaking of which, point guard Derrick Rose was mysteriously absent from the game and had been expected to play, but his team did not know where he was. It's been said that he has contacted the team since and notified them of a family situation, but at tip-off they certainly did have that information. On top of that, Carmelo Anthony got himself ejected from proceedings, too. And yet, Melo was one of only two players to reach double figures for New York as his 18 points only trailed Brandon Jennings' team-high 20.

Anthony Davis, as he so often does, stole the show though. The New Orleans forward dropped 40 points on the hapless Knicks, grabbing 18 boards and making three blocks in the process. The Brow now has six straight games where he has scored 20+ points and 15+ boards, and he's the first man to do that since Kevin Love for Minnesota back in the 2010-11 campaign. Rookie Buddy Hield and Tyreke Evans chipped in with 11 and 12 points on the night respectively.

Thunder (23-16) 109, Bulls (19-19) 94

The Russell Westbrook show continued as the one-man wrecking machine pushed Oklahoma past Jimmy Butler and the Bulls in the Windy City. Brody had 22 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists at the United Center, leaving him one board short of yet another triple-double. Steven Adams had a team-high 22 points as he kept benefitting from the pick and roll, while Enes Kanter had a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Jimmy Buckets was far from his usual self and went 0-for-six from the field, managing just one point before exiting the game in the third quarter through illness. The team says he will miss Wednesday's game with the Washington Wizards and the swingman was clearly under the weather. Dwyane Wade will also be missing for that encounter, but he did put up a team-high 22 points in response to the Thunder. Unfortunately, without Butler and a still benched Rajon Rondo, Chicago did not have enough.

Mavericks (11-27) 92, Timberwolves (12-26) 101

Karl-Anthony Towns showed once again what a promising young talent he is as the reigning Rookie of the Year led Minnesota to a victory over Dallas in the battle of the basement boys in the Western Conference. KAT produced 34 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as part of a commanding performance, and he was helped by a Ricky Rubio double-double that featured 13 points and 15 assists. Andrew Wiggins also chimed in with 13 points to tip the scale in Minnesota's favour.

For Dallas, Dirk Nowitzki showed them some of what they have been missing as the veteran German registered 26 points in addition to Harrison Barnes' team-high 30. The only other player to reach double-figures for the Texas-based franchise was Deron Williams, and his 11 points was complemented by seven dimes. The defeat leaves the Mavs bottom of the west on a three-game losing streak.