Liverpool fans are loving Dortmund's class tweet after sharing FIFA Fan Award

An unforgettable night.

Borussia Dortmund send class tweet after sharing FIFA Fan Award with Liverpool

Liverpool’s Europa League quarter-final tie at home to Borussia Dortmund last April will live long in the memory.

It was a truly fantastic game. Liverpool looked dead and buried when Marco Reus gave the Bundesliga side a 3-1 lead in the return leg at Anfield but the home supporters spurred their side on.

Philippe Coutinho gave the Reds hope by scoring in the 66th minute and when Mamadou Sakho headed home with 12 minutes remaining, you sensed a winner was coming.

Dejan Lovren provided it, sending Anfield into a frenzy with his 91st-minute winner.

Liverpool’s prestigious stadium has hosted many memorable European night and this was one to add to the list.

The contest had an interesting subplot - Jurgen Klopp taking on his former team for the first time - and also matched two of the most passionate fan bases in all of football.

The fans’ rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Signal Iduna Park was impressive. At Anfield, it was just spine-tingling.

It was the perfect prelude for what was to come. Watch a video of it below.

Such a performance deserves some kind of recognition and supporters of both clubs were honoured at FIFA’s The Best ceremony on Monday by receiving the FIFA Fan Award.

BVB's wonderful tweet

Dortmund are regarded as one of football’s classiest organisations and they showed it again on Twitter after collecting the award.

The German outfit dedicated the title to the 96 victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Liverpool fans admire BVB's class

Brilliant. Dortmund have received plenty of praise for their response.

Justice

Last year’s game was played on the eve of the 27th anniversary of Hillsborough and 10 days after the match, an inquest found that the 96 fans who died were ‘unlawfully killed’.

Liverpool's director of communications Susan Black said, per Sky Sports: "Thank you for the award. It's great that supporters are being recognised at such a prestigious award. 

"I'd like to thank the Dortmund fans who not only came in volumes but sang their hearts out and made it a special night."

Are Dortmund the most well-run club in Europe? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund
Europa League
Philippe Coutinho
Marco Reus
Bundesliga
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard

