Both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are over six months into their tenures at Manchester United and Manchester City respectively and by now have a much clearer idea of the quality of the squads they have at their disposal.

And although both sides have struggled to keep up with Chelsea's blistering ascent to the top of the Premier League, it is looking increasingly unlikely that either have any plans to further strengthen their squad while the current transfer window is open.

But that does not mean that the two Manchester giants aren't already plotting their proposed moves at the end of the season and one particular rumour suggests Mourinho and Guardiola are set to go head-to-head for two targets.

So far this season, their rivalry has been relatively respectful compared to their days in Spain, however, the pleasantries could soon be thrown out the window to secure the signatures of two Premier League stars.

According to The Sun, they are both interested in signing two of Tottenham's key men, full-backs Danny Rose and Kyle Walker.

Guardiola has been a long-term supporter of the pair and with Pablo Zabaleta, Aleksander Kolarov, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna all the wrong side of 30, the City manager is keen to freshen up his defensive options.

But the British tabloid claims that United could throw a spanner in the works as they are also interested in bringing the England internationals to Old Trafford.

Over the last 18 months, Rose and Walker have developed into two of the best full-backs in the Premier League and have recently signed new deals to stay at White Hart Lane until 2021.

Neither have release clauses, which means Spurs have the luxury of being able to hold out for the right price, should they have any intention to sell at all.

The figure The Sun have thrown around is £60 million but there's every chance that fee could be driven up if Daniel Levy knows there is more than one club interested.

So strap yourselves in for an all-Manchester bidding war, it could get nasty!

