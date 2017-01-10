Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirmed his status as one of the best players to ever grace the game by adding another prized accolade to his collection last night.

The Portuguese forward was crowned the inaugural winner of The Best FIFA Men's Player award following a stellar 12 months during which he won the Champions League and Euro 2016.

Over the last decade, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated practically every individual awards ceremony but believe it or not, at some point, they will eventually decline!

Article continues below

When that day does inevitably come, it is going to take someone pretty special to fill the void left by Ronaldo and Messi.

However, legendary Brazil full-back Cafu thinks there is already a player at the top level of the game capable of replacing the aforementioned pair at the summit of the sport.

Article continues below

Neymar was touted as a future star even from a young age during his days at Santos but trying to shine while playing in the same team as Messi is easier said than done.

Nevertheless, Cafu believes it is only a matter of time until Neymar becomes the best in the world.

"Neymar is not far from them [Messi and Ronaldo]," he said, as per Goal.

"I'm sure in the next few years he'll be playing as the best in the world."

Despite Cafu's claim, the usually prolific Brazilian forward is going through a bit of dry patch at the Camp Nou.

Following Sunday night's 1-1 draw with Villareal, Neymar has now gone 10 matches without finding the back of the net.

His last goal came in the 4-0 win over Manchester City at the end of October - the sort of barren run the likes of Messi and Ronaldo only have nightmares about.

But his manager Luis Enrique has backed the 24-year-old to rediscover his goalscoring touch sooner rather than later.

"He's going to score a lot of goals, for sure. We just look at the positives and Neymar's performances have provided more positives than negatives. He's having a good season," Enrique said, as ESPN reported.

It's true that the criticism of Neymar might be a little harsh, however, he still has some work to do to fulfil Cafu's prophecy - regardless of his current form.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms