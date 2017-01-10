Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Manuel Neuer's heart ruled his head.

Manuel Neuer didn't vote for Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi in The Best awards

It seems not a week goes by without Cristiano Ronaldo collecting some sort of award.

Last month it was the Ballon d’Or and the Best Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards. Yesterday it was The Best FIFA Men's Player.

How many ceremonies are required to tell a player he was the best in 2016?

FIFA added another awards ceremony to the list when they split from France Football, which presents the Ballon d’Or, and launched The Best awards.

It meant national team captains and managers and selected journalists had to fill out their voting forms one more time.

However, unlike at the Ballon d’Or, fans were given the chance to vote at The Best awards. Although the outcome wasn’t different this time, there is a chance in future years that the winner of France Football’s prize will be different to FIFA’s simply because fans now account for 25 per cent of the vote.

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Who voted for who?

It’s always interesting to see who the players and managers voted for. Ronaldo and Lionel Messi didn’t vote for each other, while England captain Wayne Rooney omitted the Barcelona and Argentina star from his top three, voting Jamie Vardy third.

Of course, heart rules the head for several players who are awarded a vote. Does Rooney really believe Vardy enjoyed a better year than Messi, who scored 51 goals in 2016? No, but he plays with the Leicester City star for England.

And this loyalty was no more evident than in Manuel Neuer’s three selections.

Neuer's bizarre selections

The Germany captain voted for one Real Madrid player but it wasn’t Ronaldo. Instead, Toni Kroos was Neuer’s top pick.

Second on the goalkeeper’s list was Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil and third was his Bayern Munich teammate Robert Lewandowski.

It’s almost enough to make you want the vote to be left to journalists alone, to avoid any sort of bias. But then you see that Vanuatu media representative Raymond Nase voted Vardy first, Ronaldo second and Neuer third.

Twitter reacts

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-AUGSBURG-BAYERN-MUNICH

Ronaldo: It was my best year so far

Ronaldo scooped the main prize following a brilliant 12 months in which he won the Champions League and European Championship.

As you can expect, he was rather chuffed.

“It was my best year so far," the 31-year-old said, per BBC Sport. "The trophy for Portugal was amazing.

“I was so happy and of course I cannot forget the Champions League and the Club World Cup. We ended the year in the best way.

“I’m so glad to win a lot of trophies, collective and individual. I'm so, so proud."

Who were the top three players in 2016? Let us know in the comments section below!

