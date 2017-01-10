Grigor Dimitrov managed to beat world number five Kei Nishikori in the final of the Brisbane International to add to his tally of defeating top-ranked players.

The Bulgarian has moved up to 15 in the rankings after the tournament in Australia, one ahead of Swiss legend Roger Federer.

However, the inspiration for his great form comes from an unlikely source.

Dimitrov has claimed that the reason behind his glorious run has been his regular outings to the arcade right across from his hotel, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The odd gaming habit has been helping in clearing his mind as well as taking his focus away from the court for a while.

The 25-year-old has experienced a rather meteoric rise in the sport after dwelling at a lowly 40th spot in the world rankings last July, having put some serious effort into his physical fitness as well as his game.

However, detaching himself mentally from the court during his competitive travels has proved to be just as important as any preparation for the actual matches.

Therefore, a more frequent availability of arcades in close proximity to the Bulgarian could help him break into the top arches of the tennis world as he nearly did back in 2014, when he won his previous ATP tournament.

"It's brutal sometimes and you need to feel normal. I'm not the kind of guy that can just lock myself in a room for 24 hours and just think tennis. That hasn't helped me," Dimitrov stated.

"Since I've been here, I've been going to the arcade for an hour-and-a-half. Something so childish but by the time I was going to bed it felt so good.

"It's all just felt good. I can't remember the last time I felt so good going onto the court."

Having entered the Brisbane tournament as the underdog, Dimitrov managed to not only defeat Nishikori, but also top seed and world number three Milos Raonic in the semi-finals.

Despite citing both encounters as tricky ones due to the different style of the players, Dimitrov seemed to enjoy every minute of it and stated that he felt good prior to both matches.

"It was emotional but it wasn't a surprise. I've put in the work, I've been working on myself off the court. At some point, things need to start giving back to you a little bit," Dimitrov said.

"I've set myself quite high goals for the first six months and one of them was to win a tournament. That's happened in the first week of the year, which makes things more positive for me.

"I'm staying with my feet on the ground and will just focus on what's ahead of me. If you play well, you win tournaments and everything comes with that ... higher rankings, everything starts to ease up a little bit.

"At the same time, you have to be more focused and pay more attention to the details."

The win in Brisbane has provided a great boost for Dimitrov ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, giving the resurgent player a chance to reach the great heights of 2014 when he broke into the top 10 in the world rankings.

