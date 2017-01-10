There weren't many people outside of Barcelona left feeling too surprised when Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the inaugural winner of The Best FIFA Men's Player.

The Real Madrid superstar followed up his Ballon d'Or triumph with another accolade following an impressive 2016 and earned even more bragging rights over long term rival Lionel Messi in the process.

But not long after Ronaldo added another prestigious award to his collection, the spotlight quickly turned to the voting results.

Each national team captain and manager had to pick three players they judged to have been the best player over the last 12 months.

A first-placed vote was worth five points, second-placed was worth three and the final choice earned a single point.

As with every opinion poll, there are always likely to be one or two seemingly bizarre votes cast but Gareth Southgate's picks attracted more attention than most.

With these type of awards, there is generally a pattern of managers and captains voting for their own players and teammates to prove their loyalty, however, Southgate seemingly missed that memo.

Jamie Vardy was the only Englishman in contention for the award but was still considered an outsider at best. Nevertheless, unlike Wayne Rooney, the England boss omitted the Leicester forward from his top three.

Instead, Southgate's picks were Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Vardy's old teammate N'Golo Kante.

So not only did Southgate snub his own player but he missed out Messi too.

And unsurprisingly, the former Middlesbrough boss came in for some heavy stick for picking Kante in particular.

In fairness to Southgate, Kante did have a pretty special 2016.

He guided Leicester to an astonishing Premier League triumph, was part of the France squad that finished runners-up in Euro 2016 and is now a mainstay in Antonio Conte's table-topping Chelsea side.

Southgate was stuck in a lose-lose situation, however. If he had gone for the obvious votes there would have been accusations of bias so surely we should actually be praising him for providing an honest opinion?

It's just a shame that it is an opinion not many people would appear to agree with.

