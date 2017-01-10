Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Gareth Southgate's votes for FIFA Best Player of the Year award revealed

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There weren't many people outside of Barcelona left feeling too surprised when Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the inaugural winner of The Best FIFA Men's Player.

The Real Madrid superstar followed up his Ballon d'Or triumph with another accolade following an impressive 2016 and earned even more bragging rights over long term rival Lionel Messi in the process.

But not long after Ronaldo added another prestigious award to his collection, the spotlight quickly turned to the voting results.

Article continues below

Each national team captain and manager had to pick three players they judged to have been the best player over the last 12 months.

A first-placed vote was worth five points, second-placed was worth three and the final choice earned a single point.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Big update on the condition of Jordy Nelson

Big update on the condition of Jordy Nelson

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Smackdown Live superstar set to receive title push

Smackdown Live superstar set to receive title push

Dani Alves slams former Barca teammates for no show at FIFA awards

Dani Alves slams former Barca teammates for no show at FIFA awards

Liverpool fans are loving Dortmund's class tweet after sharing FIFA Fan Award

Liverpool fans are loving Dortmund's class tweet after sharing FIFA Fan Award

As with every opinion poll, there are always likely to be one or two seemingly bizarre votes cast but Gareth Southgate's picks attracted more attention than most.

With these type of awards, there is generally a pattern of managers and captains voting for their own players and teammates to prove their loyalty, however, Southgate seemingly missed that memo.

Jamie Vardy was the only Englishman in contention for the award but was still considered an outsider at best. Nevertheless, unlike Wayne Rooney, the England boss omitted the Leicester forward from his top three.

p1b63vgr3jse0ra9eha1a1u1f1i9.jpg

Instead, Southgate's picks were Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Vardy's old teammate N'Golo Kante.

So not only did Southgate snub his own player but he missed out Messi too.

And unsurprisingly, the former Middlesbrough boss came in for some heavy stick for picking Kante in particular.

In fairness to Southgate, Kante did have a pretty special 2016.

He guided Leicester to an astonishing Premier League triumph, was part of the France squad that finished runners-up in Euro 2016 and is now a mainstay in Antonio Conte's table-topping Chelsea side.

Southgate was stuck in a lose-lose situation, however. If he had gone for the obvious votes there would have been accusations of bias so surely we should actually be praising him for providing an honest opinion?

It's just a shame that it is an opinion not many people would appear to agree with.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Southgate
England Football
Ballon d'Or
Football
Premier League
Wayne Rooney

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again