Now that Zinedine Zidane is patrolling the touchline as manager of Real Madrid, the game has been devoid of his particular brand of magic since his playing days ended back in 2006.

However, it's not likely to be long before there's another Zidane strutting about the pitch as his four sons – Enzo, Luca, Theo and Elyaz – are all going about making names for themselves in Madrid's youth teams.

Enzo has already been called up to the first team, though he didn't play, and Luca is proving himself to be a decent prospect between the sticks, while Elyaz is barely out of diapers.

However, this week a video emerged of Theo, who himself is developing himself as a midfielder, displaying that special Zidane touch in one of the academy side's youth games.

Despite being just 14, he clearly has the Zidane gene when he steps on the pitch and showcased his devastating talent to full effect during a game.

While in possession of the ball out near the left touchline, he took on his opponent with outrageous confidence and left the poor boy reeling with a Lambretta executed so perfectly that his old man would have been proud to call it one of his own.

He then showed the necessary guile to outmuscle the defender in the ensuing chase, and had the control and composure to get the shot off, too.

Sadly, the move didn't result in a goal, but nevertheless, the skill remained an impressive display of his young talent.

With both Enzo and Theo developing themselves as midfielders, there is a good chance that they could be playing alongside each other at both club and national team level in the future.

But on the other hand, both could be setting themselves up for endless comparisons to their father.

Luckily Luca won't have to worry about that being in goal.

