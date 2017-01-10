Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Theo Zidane.

Theo Zidane pulls off insane Lambretta during Real Madrid youth game

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Now that Zinedine Zidane is patrolling the touchline as manager of Real Madrid, the game has been devoid of his particular brand of magic since his playing days ended back in 2006.

However, it's not likely to be long before there's another Zidane strutting about the pitch as his four sons – Enzo, Luca, Theo and Elyaz – are all going about making names for themselves in Madrid's youth teams.

Enzo has already been called up to the first team, though he didn't play, and Luca is proving himself to be a decent prospect between the sticks, while Elyaz is barely out of diapers.

Article continues below

However, this week a video emerged of Theo, who himself is developing himself as a midfielder, displaying that special Zidane touch in one of the academy side's youth games.

Despite being just 14, he clearly has the Zidane gene when he steps on the pitch and showcased his devastating talent to full effect during a game.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Big update on the condition of Jordy Nelson

Big update on the condition of Jordy Nelson

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Smackdown Live superstar set to receive title push

Smackdown Live superstar set to receive title push

Dani Alves slams former Barca teammates for no show at FIFA awards

Dani Alves slams former Barca teammates for no show at FIFA awards

Liverpool fans are loving Dortmund's class tweet after sharing FIFA Fan Award

Liverpool fans are loving Dortmund's class tweet after sharing FIFA Fan Award

While in possession of the ball out near the left touchline, he took on his opponent with outrageous confidence and left the poor boy reeling with a Lambretta executed so perfectly that his old man would have been proud to call it one of his own.

He then showed the necessary guile to outmuscle the defender in the ensuing chase, and had the control and composure to get the shot off, too.

Sadly, the move didn't result in a goal, but nevertheless, the skill remained an impressive display of his young talent.

With both Enzo and Theo developing themselves as midfielders, there is a good chance that they could be playing alongside each other at both club and national team level in the future.

But on the other hand, both could be setting themselves up for endless comparisons to their father.

Luckily Luca won't have to worry about that being in goal.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Karim Benzema
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Gareth Bale

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again