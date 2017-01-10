Samir Nasri explains the one thing holding Arsenal back from winning the title

There are probably a few reasons as to why Arsenal haven't won a Premier League title in so long. Over the years they've given everyone enough to ponder on that front.

But if you ask former midfielder Samir Nasri – who has had a lot to say for himself recently – he believes that there is only one reason as to why they have failed to bring the title back to the Emirates.

The Frenchman departed the club in 2011 to make the move to Manchester City, where he helped the side to lift two Premier League titles before joining Spanish outfit Sevilla on loan over the summer.

Since then, Arsenal managed to secure back-to-back FA Cup wins, but the league title, as well as success in Europe, remains elusive.

And while he is no longer based in the UK, he confessed to keeping a close eye on developments at the Emirates and believes it is the club's reluctance to spend big that has held them back.

Both Arsene Wenger and the board have been reticent to sanction too many big deals over the years in order to maintain a healthy bank balance, and Nasri says that this has only served to allow their title rivals to overtake them.

"I do not know. I do not know why they aren't challenging," Nasri told French magazine Onze Mondial (via Goal).

"We must also take into account the fact that when I was in Arsenal, we did not fight on equal terms with Chelsea or Manchester United.

"Arsenal made the choice to move to the Emirates Stadium, so there was the stadium to pay for.

"The bosses of the club have always wanted to have healthy finances, they never wanted to go into debt.

"So they obviously did not recruit like the others.

"Since I left, they have won two Cups. They are trophies and all trophies are good to take."

Old friends

Nasri also revealed that he is still in contact with Arsene Wenger, having forged a good bond with him during their four years working together.

However, he didn't go into what the pair discuss.

"Yes, I spoke with him at the beginning of the season. I also met him the day before the final of Euro 2016 in Paris.

"When we see each other, we talk a lot.

