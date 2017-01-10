Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Samir Nasri.

Samir Nasri explains the one thing holding Arsenal back from winning the title

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There are probably a few reasons as to why Arsenal haven't won a Premier League title in so long. Over the years they've given everyone enough to ponder on that front.

But if you ask former midfielder Samir Nasri – who has had a lot to say for himself recently – he believes that there is only one reason as to why they have failed to bring the title back to the Emirates.

The Frenchman departed the club in 2011 to make the move to Manchester City, where he helped the side to lift two Premier League titles before joining Spanish outfit Sevilla on loan over the summer.

Article continues below

Since then, Arsenal managed to secure back-to-back FA Cup wins, but the league title, as well as success in Europe, remains elusive.

And while he is no longer based in the UK, he confessed to keeping a close eye on developments at the Emirates and believes it is the club's reluctance to spend big that has held them back.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Another Giants distraction after Packers playoff loss - this time involving a plane

Another Giants distraction after Packers playoff loss - this time involving a plane

Twitter went crazy with Hunter Renfrow to the Patriots jokes

Twitter went crazy with Hunter Renfrow to the Patriots jokes

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

WWE could reportedly make huge change to Triple H’s WrestleMania plans

WWE could reportedly make huge change to Triple H’s WrestleMania plans

How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

Why Andres Iniesta called Real Madrid players after FIFA’s The Best awards

Why Andres Iniesta called Real Madrid players after FIFA’s The Best awards

Both Arsene Wenger and the board have been reticent to sanction too many big deals over the years in order to maintain a healthy bank balance, and Nasri says that this has only served to allow their title rivals to overtake them.

"I do not know. I do not know why they aren't challenging," Nasri told French magazine Onze Mondial (via Goal).

"We must also take into account the fact that when I was in Arsenal, we did not fight on equal terms with Chelsea or Manchester United.

Arsenal's French player Samir Nasri (L)

"Arsenal made the choice to move to the Emirates Stadium, so there was the stadium to pay for.

"The bosses of the club have always wanted to have healthy finances, they never wanted to go into debt.

"So they obviously did not recruit like the others.

"Since I left, they have won two Cups. They are trophies and all trophies are good to take."

Old friends

Nasri also revealed that he is still in contact with Arsene Wenger, having forged a good bond with him during their four years working together.

However, he didn't go into what the pair discuss.

"Yes, I spoke with him at the beginning of the season. I also met him the day before the final of Euro 2016 in Paris.

"When we see each other, we talk a lot.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Samir Nasri
Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again