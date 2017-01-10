Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is no stranger to controversy and he lived up to his reputation on Monday night when he changed into a t-shirt which read 'F*** Donald Trump' during a press conference in Sydney.

The 21-year-old defeated Rafael Nadal in five sets during an exhibition match, before changing into the t-shirt which also displayed an image of the new US President with devil horns.

When asked to elaborate on why he was wearing the t-shirt, Kyrgios simply stated: "It's pretty explanatory."

Kyrgios, who is preparing for the start of the Australian Open next week, changed back into his sports apparel shortly after the interview was complete, but it's not the first time the Aussie has caused controversy during his short career.

Kyrgios was fined by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for remarks he made about opponent Stan Wawrinka's girlfriend during their Rogers Cup match in 2015, before being fined again the following year for his behaviour at the Shanghai Masters.

After suffering a defeat to Mischa Zverev, where he shouted at fans "I didn't ask you to watch - I don't owe you anything", along with some expletives, the Australian received yet another hefty fine.

The 21-year old also withdrew from last year's Rio Olympics due to an ongoing argument with the Australian Olympic Committee.

Kyrgios' fitness is still a concern ahead of the Australian Open next week. The world no.14 is currently taking the anti-inflammatory drug cortisone ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne, but was forced to pull out of the World Tennis Challenge in Adelaide after admitting that his knee had been giving him significant issues during his win over Nadal.

World number one Andy Murray is also set to compete at the Open next week. A five-time losing finalist, a semi-finalist, and a quarter-finalist in the past six years, the Australian Open is one of the few competitions the Scotsman has yet to win.

