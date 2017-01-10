Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Kyrgios has had a controversial career to date.

Nick Kyrgios wears anti-Donald Trump t-shirt at press conference

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is no stranger to controversy and he lived up to his reputation on Monday night when he changed into a t-shirt which read 'F*** Donald Trump' during a press conference in Sydney.

The 21-year-old defeated Rafael Nadal in five sets during an exhibition match, before changing into the t-shirt which also displayed an image of the new US President with devil horns.

When asked to elaborate on why he was wearing the t-shirt, Kyrgios simply stated: "It's pretty explanatory." 

Article continues below

Kyrgios, who is preparing for the start of the Australian Open next week, changed back into his sports apparel shortly after the interview was complete, but it's not the first time the Aussie has caused controversy during his short career.

Kyrgios was fined by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for remarks he made about opponent Stan Wawrinka's girlfriend during their Rogers Cup match in 2015, before being fined again the following year for his behaviour at the Shanghai Masters.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Another Giants distraction after Packers playoff loss - this time involving a plane

Another Giants distraction after Packers playoff loss - this time involving a plane

Twitter went crazy with Hunter Renfrow to the Patriots jokes

Twitter went crazy with Hunter Renfrow to the Patriots jokes

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

WWE could reportedly make huge change to Triple H’s WrestleMania plans

WWE could reportedly make huge change to Triple H’s WrestleMania plans

How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

Why Andres Iniesta called Real Madrid players after FIFA’s The Best awards

Why Andres Iniesta called Real Madrid players after FIFA’s The Best awards

After suffering a defeat to Mischa Zverev, where he shouted at fans "I didn't ask you to watch - I don't owe you anything", along with some expletives, the Australian received yet another hefty fine.

The 21-year old also withdrew from last year's Rio Olympics due to an ongoing argument with the Australian Olympic Committee.

Kyrgios' fitness is still a concern ahead of the Australian Open next week. The world no.14 is currently taking the anti-inflammatory drug cortisone ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne, but was forced to pull out of the World Tennis Challenge in Adelaide after admitting that his knee had been giving him significant issues during his win over Nadal.

World number one Andy Murray is also set to compete at the Open next week. A five-time losing finalist, a semi-finalist, and a quarter-finalist in the past six years, the Australian Open is one of the few competitions the Scotsman has yet to win.

What did you think of Kyrgios' t-shirt? Could this be Murray's year in Melbourne? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open
Stanislas Wawrinka
Andy Murray

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again