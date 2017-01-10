Chelsea arguably didn't get enough credit for the way they routinely dispatched Peterborough in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Anyone who just saw the 4-1 scoreline and not the game itself would have assumed that it was a fairly straightforward one-way affair and they wouldn't be entirely wrong.

Bar John Terry's sending off, it was a relatively comfortable 90 minutes for Antonio Conte's men which, when you consider the amount of changes he made, could have easily not been the case.

And it almost certainly would have proven a trickier tie had Ruben Loftus-Cheek not played as well as he did.

Over the last few years, Chelsea have earned a reputation for developing an exciting academy, only for their talented prospects to be shipped out on loan or worse, sold on.

However, Loftus-Cheek has been one of the few exceptions and has spent his entire career at the Blues.

The 20-year-old has been patiently developing into a top midfielder behind the scenes but has impressed in almost all of his 25 first team appearances to date.

Never more so than during his performance against Peterborough, where he really stood out as one of the best players on the pitch.

As you can see in the video of his input on the game below, he is far from being the finished product but at 20-years-old, his potential is scary.

His natural broad build gives him an advantage before a ball has been kicked. He also has enough pace to frighten the living daylights out of anyone tasked with catching him.

Just 1:48 into the video, you can see how quickly he can turn defence into attack with a brilliant burst forward from deep.

The England Under-21 international also has a brilliant awareness of those around him.

He should have had an assist early on when he seemingly set up Pedro to strike home from six yards out, only for the Spaniard to miss the target (2:24).

But when a midfielder has the vision and composure Loftus-Cheek possesses he wouldn't have to wait much longer before playing a role in the Blues' second goal of the game.

His beautiful cushioned volley to Michy Batshuayi (3:33) looks so simple but in a match situation, it is very easy to get wrong.

Loftus-Cheek should have probably sealed his performance with at least one goal for himself and that is an aspect he will need to improve going forwards.

Conte is reportedly reluctant to let Chelsea's latest hotshot leave on loan this month, which is fine, but only if he can get more exposure to the first team for the rest of the season.

With Oscar no longer on the scene at Stamford Bridge after his move to China, this might just be Loftus-Cheek's time to shine.

