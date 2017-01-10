In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Odell Beckham Jr.

Cris Carter has one piece of important advice for Odell Beckham Jr

Around this time last week, news broke that Odell Beckham Jr and several other New York Giants wide receivers took a boat trip to Miami on their day off, which ultimately caused a distraction for their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants reiterated that it wouldn't affect their preparation for their wildcard game, but it ultimately did. Beckham only had four receptions from 11 targets for only 28 yards, and he dropped a lot of passes including one in the endzone in what was his playoff debut.

For a player being known as one of the best in his position in the league, this type of performance wasn't good enough. A lot of people have pointed at his midweek trip to Miami for the blame. NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter has offered some advice for the wideout to help him bounce back from this performance.

The former Minnesota Vikings receiver said on Monday on Undisputed, according to Fox Sports: “I talked to him, he said he was ready. But the ultimate test of being ready is what do you do when the lights are on, and he wasn’t ready.

"Now going into year No. 4, if I could give him a piece of advice. What he’s going to have to do is, mentally, stop being such a roller coaster. Now you’re a wide receiver. You ain’t that tough. Ain’t no need in punching walls…. Emotionally, you see him go up, go down, go up, go down.

Another Giants distraction after Packers playoff loss - this time involving a plane

Twitter went crazy with Hunter Renfrow to the Patriots jokes

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

WWE could reportedly make huge change to Triple H’s WrestleMania plans

How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

Why Andres Iniesta called Real Madrid players after FIFA’s The Best awards

"Have I ever had a game like that? Not in the playoffs. I’ve had one like that in the regular season… Buddy Ryan let me know after the game, ‘hey, you won’t play for me if you drop the ball.’”

As a wide receiver, if you can't catch the ball because of your emotions, it's going to have a knock-on effect on the rest of the team as you're losing a huge element of your offense, making it more one-dimensional.

There has been plenty of players in the past that have been quite emotional and a distraction. Terrell Owens is a great example. He was a huge distraction during his playing days, but he always showed up when it mattered in the playoffs. That's why he is now a Hall of Famer finalist, despite the controversy that has followed him during his career.

Beckham still has plenty of time on his side in order to change people's perception of him following this season, but if he is unable to do so, he's going to limit his potential for how good of a player he can be.

