With Vince McMahon reportedly making key changes to the WrestleMania 33 card, the Seth Rollins and Triple H bout could be in danger.

It’s not set in stone right now, but reports have suggested that the plans for the Grandest Stage of Them All could be finalised in the next two to three weeks.

CHANGING PLANS

We haven’t seen The Game on WWE television for a while, that’s despite Rollins chasing him and calling him out – but to no avail.

Instead, he’ll be entering the Royal Rumble match, hoping to be part of the main event in Orlando.

It makes perfect sense for the feud to culminate at WrestleMania, but The Inquisitr are claiming that numerous factors could play a part in WWE either scrapping the match, or having it earlier instead.

They’re reporting that one of the reasons it could be in jeopardy is because currently, The Undertaker is the only non-regular booked for the event.

Considering Triple H wrestles once or twice a year, that doesn’t make him a full-time superstar.

The other interesting factor comes in the form of Finn Balor.

BALOR VS. ROLLINS?

Recently, Balor highlighted how he’d love to face Rollins at WrestleMania, and apparently, Vince is also a big fan of that match taking place.

Vince supposedly wants the two of them to continue their feud from SummerSlam 2016, as he enjoyed the dynamic the two shared, before the former Universal Champion suffered a legitimate shoulder injury.

The only thing is, nobody really has any idea when Balor will make his televised return.

It all seems to depend on the Royal Rumble, should The Cerebral Assassin cost Rollins the match, then Vince could go ahead with the plan, which is what should happen so they don’t waste their momentum.

If not, then WWE could face a big task of turning one star heel in a potential Balor vs. Rollins back-up plan.

