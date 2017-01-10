Cricket will be a less colourful sport when Kevin Pietersen retires.

The batsman draws crowds wherever he goes, and those crowds have followed him to Australia where he’s currently playing in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars.

And it’s safe to say he’s putting on a show. On Saturday he made his second half-century in four days, hitting 73 off 46 balls against Melbourne Renegades in an innings that included seven fours and three sixes.

One genius at the BBL thought of the clever idea to have Pietersen wear a microphone during The Stars’ game against Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday.

Given the outcome, you can expect to see Pietersen mic’d up plenty of times in the future.

The 36-year-old was sitting on 19 runs when he realised that Strikers bowler Kieron Pollard was wearing tape on his right hand.

So unhappy was Pietersen that he refused to play and asked the umpires to take a look.

Pietersen mic'd up

“I just want to get him to take that off his hand,” Pietersen said to the commentators. “I don’t think it’s right.

“One umpire says it’s fair and the other umpire says it’s not, so I said I’m not going to bat until it’s off.”

Pollard then explained to the batsman that he has tape to protect his bruised hand, upon which Pietersen agreed to continue playing.

“It’s T20 cricket. We play in the rain, we play in everything. Why not?” Pietersen added.

Watch the incident below.

Twitter reacts

The Stars won by two wickets

Pietersen was run out after scoring 32 but he was celebrating afterwards. Ben Hilfenhaus scored the winning runs as The Stars won by two wickets and leapt to third in the table.

