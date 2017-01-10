Official online NBA destination in the UK

There's been an update on Derrick Rose AWOL situation

It's not often that an NBA team can't contact one of its players and has no idea where he is during the start of a game.

While teams have recently been lenient in terms of giving players time off for family issues, injuries, and pretty much any viable excuse, the situation between Derrick Rose and the New York Knicks on Monday night was bizarre.

Rose simply didn't show up to the game and no one knew where he was.

After he was benched at the end of the previous game, there was speculation that he was upset with head coach Jeff Hornacek and decided to make a statement that way. Some also believed that he wouldn't come back to the team because he was so upset. Others questioned his health and if he was well.

After the game, Hornacek publicly told reporters that everything would become clear later on.
"Right now we don't have enough information to really give you anything," Hornacek said in his press conference after the 110-96 loss. "So that's just going to have to wait until we hear something from Derrick himself. Other than that, if you want to talk about the game, ask away."

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

He went on, "Everything will become clear later on," Hornacek said. "You know, we want to respect whatever he's going through. We're just not going to comment on it."

Rose's teammate Joakim Noah, who played with Rose in Chicago before coming to New York, reportedly spoke to Rose after the game.

Noah then offered the following to reporters.

"I mean, I don't really want to talk too much about it because I don't really know what the situation is," he explained. "Obviously Derrick is one of our better players. And when he is not here it is tough. But I am just happy that everything is OK with him."

Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls

While the exact details are still up in the air, it appears as though Rose is dealing with a private matter. Reports suggest that he went back to Chicago to deal with a family matter, but that has not yet been confirmed.

 The truth will come out in the following days, but it was quite an interesting Monday night for the entire NBA community, as a former MVP went AWOL.

