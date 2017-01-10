When it comes to Stephen Curry, there are plenty of external factors that one has to bear in mind when determining whether or not he is playing great basketball.

First of all, Curry's standards are not what every player in the NBA can hold themselves to. It's just impossible. What the Golden State Warriors point guard has done over the course of the past two years has been, in some cases, unprecedented.

The Dubs' No. 30 is the reigning back-to-back MVP and was the first ever unanimous winner of that award last season. His potent three-point shooting has made history on several occasions; he's broken the record for most three-pointers in a season three years in a row, most recently with a staggering 402 during the 2015-16 campaign.

During the 2013–14 season, he and teammate Klay Thompson set the NBA record for combined three-pointers in a season with 484, a record they broke the following season (525) and again in the 2015–16 season (678).

As you can see, one-half of the Splash Bros has a penchant for getting better every single year, and he may have reached the apex of his powers last term when he averaged 30.1 points a night.

So, could he get even better this year? The stats say quite the opposite.

Chef Curry is averaging 24.8 points per game and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range, the lowest long distance mark of his career thus far. Now, don't get us wrong, dropping nearly 25 a night alongside 5.8 dimes and 4.2 rebounds is All-Star form by anyone's standards.

Anyone's but Curry's.

"Yeah, I heard the words 'slump' and 'down year' and all sorts of other ways to describe something that wasn't really a problem for me," Curry told ESPN. "I obviously hold myself to the highest standard. Still, at this point, I'm not at the numbers I was last year, but I'm not worried about that because it's a different year. Every shot I take, I have confidence I'm going to make it, and over the course of the season, I expect that to show itself as we go along."

The idea that Curry is in a 'slump' is what the 2016 scoring champion and steals leader finds the most amusing. Bearing in mind that the Warriors have added Kevin Durant to their ranks, who is performing in-and-around MVP award level, Curry's output was always going to change.

Unfortunately, having a 0-for-10 shooting night and a 1-for-11 affair from deep this season - the former of which snapped a 157-game streak of consecutive outings with a three-pointer - have given his critics the ammunition they have found so scarce. Still, his averages are admirable for any other guard in the NBA.

"That is the one that's most comical, because if you look at the numbers at that point, in the politest way, I'll take those slump numbers any day of the week," Curry told ESPN. "But I know it's a long year and a lot more games to play. I try not to get caught up in that nonsense. It's a roller-coaster ride of a season. It is what it is."

His coach, Steve Kerr, made a fine point when asked about Curry's dropping numbers yesterday.

"If people think that you're just supposed to do that every year, that's crazy," Kerr told ESPN. "Ted Williams didn't hit .400 every year, but every year he hit about .350, .360, and that's what Steph is doing. The expectations on Steph are outrageous."

At the end of the day, the Warriors have the best record in the NBA at present and sit atop of a competitive Western Conference at 32-6. Curry also won the Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 31.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds for the four fixtures played from Jan 2 to Jan 8.

If Curry is in a slump, the rest of the NBA must be in a really sorry state.