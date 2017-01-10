Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The one condition Fernando Llorente is demanding to join Chelsea

A lot of Chelsea fans would have probably written off those Fernando Llorente rumours practically as soon as they emerged and we don't blame you.

Even when you consider Antonio Conte's Juventus ties with Llorente, signing a striker currently fighting against relegation with the hope he can aid a bid for the title seems a little unlikely.

But it is a story that is refusing to disappear and appears to have taken another twist.

According to The Telegraph, Llorente, who only joined Swansea from Sevilla at the start of the season, would be interested in making the switch to Chelsea this month but has a condition.

Diego Costa's stunning start to the 2016/17 season has forced summer signing Michy Batshuayi to watch most of the action from the bench.

And then even when Costa missed the recent win over Bournemouth through suspension, Conte opted to play Eden Hazard through the middle instead of Batshuayi.

However, Llorente wants assurances that should he move to Stamford Bridge, he will be the first person Conte turns to if Costa is unavailable to play.

What that would mean for Batshuayi is unclear but it could enhance the likelihood of the Belgian spending the second half of this season away from Chelsea.

Swansea have reportedly expressed an interest in taking Batshuayi as part of any Llorente deal but his preference is believed to be a switch to West Ham.

The ball would now appear to be in Conte's court to decide the fate of the two strikers.

Batshuayi did show glimpses of his promise during Sunday's 4-1 win over Peterborough - grabbing a goal in the process - but he might have to do a bit more than that to prove he can step into Costa's boots for the rest of the season.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Transfer News
Swansea City
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League

